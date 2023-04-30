What I'm Reading: Te Kapua O’Connor

Te Kapua OâConnor (Ngati Kuri, Pohutiare) is co-author (with Melinda Webber) of A Fire in the Belly of Hineamaru, shortlisted in the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards General Non-Fiction category.

Te Kapua O’Connor (Ngāti Kuri, Pohūtiare) is co-author (with Melinda Webber​) of A Fire in the Belly of Hineāmaru​, shortlisted in the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards General Non-Fiction category. He is a doctoral student at Te Wānanga o Waipapa/School of Māori Studies and Pacific Studies at Waipapa Taumata Rau/the University of Auckland.

Tēnā tātou e te iwi, here’s a couple of banger books that I’ve been reading recently.

How to Loiter in a Turf War by Coco Solid was a solid-as read. I heard a public reading of her book at a hui hosted by the Māori Literature Trust in Pōneke. The reading had everyone in the room cracking up and exchanging knowing looks at the same time.

READ MORE:

* What I'm Reading: Alice Te Punga Somerville

* Ko ō Aotearoa tautika-kore o te hauora mātāwaka: ‘e taea nei te karo, tē tōkeke, tē tika', hei tā te mātanga

* How I write: Cybèle Locke



Coco Solid’s novel takes us on a journey through the increasingly gentrified streets of Tāmaki Makaurau as seen through the eyes of three wāhine. I particularly liked the part when one of the wahine’s sausage sizzle causes immense offence to the owner of a vegan stall in a boutique market.

The only problem with this book is that it’s such a page turner that a whānau member might steal it to read for themselves, so watch your bedside table carefully.

My copy of Navigating the Stars​ by Witi Ihimaera is starting to get that nice, slightly shabby look that tells you that what is inside is gold (or pounamu). One of the book’s biggest strengths is the way that Witi Ihimaera weaves in his own voice, personal vignettes, and humour to cut through the deep mātauranga that he is sharing.

The mātauranga in this book is astounding, nearly every page has me marvelling at the remarkable ways that our tūpuna Māori conceptualised and understood the world. The only problem with this book is that it’s almost too good. After a few pages I want to stop, close my eyes, and fully digest what I have read. As such, it’s taking me ages to get through each chapter.

Mauri ora.