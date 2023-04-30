'The happiest day of my life': Noelle McCarthy on getting her driver's licence at 40

Noelle McCarthy is a writer, broadcaster, podcast maker and a relatively new driver.

Her debut book, Grand: Becoming my Mother’s Daughter has been shortlisted for the 2023 Ockham Book Awards. It will be published in her native Ireland, and the UK, later this year.

When not working away as the International Institute of Modern Letters and Creative New Zealand Writer in Residence for 2023, McCarthy and husband John Daniel make podcasts as Bird of Paradise Productions. They live in Wairarapa with their daughter.

Here, we ask McCarthy to share some of her wishes.

READ MORE:

* How I Write - Noelle McCarthy

* Book review: Grand, becoming my mother's daughter, by Noelle McCarthy

* Noelle McCarthy's Grand: Becoming my Mother’s Daughter - extracted



I WISH, 10 YEARS AGO, I’D KNOWN…

How fun it would be to drive myself around the place. I was 40 when I got my licence. I’d tried half a dozen times, taken loads of lessons when we were living in Auckland, but in the end, always faltered. I’d book the test for my restricted, and then spend about 18 months changing the date at the last minute. I had a real mental block about sitting it.

I have a clear memory of my mother in Kerry [in Ireland] when I was a child one summer, swinging around the caravan park with one of her cousins in my dad’s Corolla. She was in the driver's seat, turning the wheel, and the look on her face was a mix of terror and pure elation. She never drove again, I don’t think, after that one time I saw her.

In the end, the only thing that worked for me was moving to the country. We live beside a State Highway. I had to get in the car to go anywhere.

Getting my restricted licence was the happiest day of my life. In the top three, anyway. I cried. I was speechless. I’d gone in there resolute in the knowledge I’d fail it. I just had to sit the thing and get the failure over with.

But the tester was so lovely, quiet and patient and professional. He gave me heart, even when I mixed up the wipers and the indicators at the beginning, he kept talking to me as we went through the big Masterton roundabout, and I was feeling OK by the time we got to the passing lanes, which was the bit I was dreading. In the end he said, OK so be careful, and off you go and handed me the little bit of paper. I couldn’t believe it. I didn’t want to swap the paper for the real licence, I wanted to keep it forever.

I WISH I COULD SWAP LIVES WITH…

Max Richter, the composer who wrote On The Nature of Daylight. I don’t know what his life is like, I don’t know much about him at all, but I can’t hear that piece of music without wanting to have his gift, even for one day, to be able to write something like that, music with the power to move a person that deeply.

I first heard that music in the film Arrival, by the way. I went to it when I was about eight months pregnant, which, if you know the plot, you will know, is absolutely certifiable. I was crying so much, I couldn’t leave until the cinema was empty. The lights were on, they were cleaning up around me.

I WISH, EVERY DAY I COULD EAT…

My husband’s cooking. I love how cooking is the thing he does for us, for our family, and he is a great cook, which is lucky. He makes stews and soups and tapenade and hummus, terrines, everything.

He learnt in France, so it’s very meaty. I was vegetarian when I met him, that went to the wall ages ago. He puts so much time and care into it, into keeping us fed and happy. That said, he could probably afford to chill out on the provisioning. A supermarket is the first place he heads for in any new city. I spend a lot of time in supermarket car park buildings.

I WISH I COULD LIVE IN…

Two places at once. I became a citizen last year, and I feel so lucky to live in Aotearoa, but I miss Ireland intensely also. Never the obvious things. I miss the cold, and how street lights are different somehow, so the shadows fall on the ground at particular angles in winter, and how the water comes out of the tap with more force, different bad television. I’m going back in a few months, it’ll be the first time in three years. I am so excited.

THE PERSON I WISH WAS ON A BANKNOTE IS…

Janet Frame. I read her memoirs last year. I was very late to them, but she’s so brilliant, nobody is better at telling it just as it was, all the terrible, ordinary tragedies of life with such humility and restraint, it kills me. I love her originality, her fight, her gothic sensibility. And from an aesthetic point of view, that big-hair silhouette would look so amazing on our money.

Jerry Bauer/Stuff Janet Frame in London, 1962

I WISH I COULD SPEND A SUNDAY WITH…

My friend Janet Colby. She was funny, wicked and wise. She missed nothing. She worked in the field of addiction and recovery. She died suddenly last year. It was an awful shock. She helped so many people, and so many people loved her. I would give anything for one more afternoon with Janet in Ponsonby, trawling the strip, calling into Zambesi, trying on lipsticks on the backs of our hands at Mecca, drinking too much coffee.

I WISH NEW ZEALAND WAS MORE…

Committed to looking after people who are struggling- with poverty, with addiction, with their mental health, with chronic illness, or the effects of sexual violence, or intimate partner violence, or needing support in some other way.

You see it over and over again, people’s personal difficulties being compounded and made worse by systems - in the courts, in health, in education - that aren’t set up to be fair, that aren’t equitable, that don’t have people’s needs at the heart of them. I know so many talented people in helping professions - nurses, social workers, teachers - I feel like they’re let down by systems that aren’t worthy of them.

Noelle’s Quick Shots

Reading/Writing

Dance floor/Karaoke

Early morning/Late night

Fiction/True story

Home/Away

Red lip/Red nails (Both)

Museum/Art gallery

Hot/Cold

Tea/Coffee

Alone/Together

Tell a joke/Hear a joke