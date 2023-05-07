Bill Morris on making stories out of wildlife

Bill Morris is a writer, documentary filmmaker and musician based in Port Chalmers. He has worked extensively as a wildlife filmmaker. Last year he published The Road To Gondwana, rediscovering the lost supercontinent of Gondwana and New Zealand’s origins. He is appearing at the Auckland Writer’s Festival this month.

Tell us a bit about your time as a wildlife filmmaker, what's your favourite story?

I've been incredibly lucky to work as a wildlife filmmaker in the Southern Ocean, exploring the wilderness of remote islands south of New Zealand.

In the Auckland Islands, I achieved my life dream of filming southern right whales while working with the BBC Natural History Unit. Among many unforgettable experiences with the whales was finding myself in the middle of a "whale tornado," the camera operator and I bouncing off their soft bellies as they swooped past.

On another occasion, I was swatted like a football by a playful whale. It wasn't particularly comfortable at the time, but reviewing the footage the cameraman shot of the incident, I could see the whale was just trying to have some fun with me.

How do you decide what stories you want to tell, and how did your latest book come about?

The idea for my book came from a single fossil I found myself looking at one day in the University of Otago's geology museum, and learning about its significance in the history of geology. That fossil was Glossopteris​.

At the time, I was taking a paper taught by Professor Ewan Fordyce that examined the history of paleontology​ in the context of New Zealand's fossils. While taking that course, the structure of the book seemed to just reveal itself to me as I worked my way through the readings and lectures. It felt like something I had to write.