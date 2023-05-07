What I'm Reading: Dr Rachel Buchanan

Dr Rachel Buchanan (Taranaki, Te Ātiawa) is an historian, archivist, journalist and curator. She is the author of The Parihaka Album: Lest We Forget​, Stop Press:The Last Days of Newspapers​, and Ko Taranaki Te Maunga​. Her most recent book, Te Motunui Epa​ (Bridget Williams Books) is a finalist in this year’s Ockham New Zealand Book Awards’ Booksellers Aotearoa New Zealand Award for Illustrated Non-Fiction.

I’ve just finished two short but beautiful novels set in Japan. Melbourne writer Jessica Au’s​ Cold Enough for Snow​ is a novella about a holiday a mother and daughter take in Japan.

I really enjoyed the way time worked in this novel. Au gently places past and present together in many scenes, leaving a lot of room for the reader to dream along with the narrator.

Diary of a Void​ by Emi Yagi​ (translated by David Boyd​ and Lucy North​) is about a woman in her early 30s who is fed up with her lot at work in Tokyo - as the only woman in her team, she is expected to make the coffee, cut the cake, sort the recycling etc etc - and decides to fake a pregnancy so she can actually get some respect for once!

The book is billed as a comedy and it is funny but it is also really sad. What a great achievement.

Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents​ by American historian Isabel Wilkerson​ came out in 2020 and has been praised by many influential people, including Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey and Roxane Gay.

After hearing Wilkerson interviewed by Krista Tippett​ (for the On Being podcast​) I’ve just bought a new paperback edition of the book. Just a few chapters in and I feel confident that Caste will give me new ways to think about the world and the destructive hierarchies – around race, gender, ability, age and more – that still shape societies everywhere.

I also read Birnam Wood by Eleanor Catton​. What a page turner!