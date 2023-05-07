What I'm Reading: Dr Rachel Buchanan
Dr Rachel Buchanan (Taranaki, Te Ātiawa) is an historian, archivist, journalist and curator. She is the author of The Parihaka Album: Lest We Forget, Stop Press:The Last Days of Newspapers, and Ko Taranaki Te Maunga. Her most recent book, Te Motunui Epa (Bridget Williams Books) is a finalist in this year’s Ockham New Zealand Book Awards’ Booksellers Aotearoa New Zealand Award for Illustrated Non-Fiction.
I’ve just finished two short but beautiful novels set in Japan. Melbourne writer Jessica Au’s Cold Enough for Snow is a novella about a holiday a mother and daughter take in Japan.
I really enjoyed the way time worked in this novel. Au gently places past and present together in many scenes, leaving a lot of room for the reader to dream along with the narrator.
Diary of a Void by Emi Yagi (translated by David Boyd and Lucy North) is about a woman in her early 30s who is fed up with her lot at work in Tokyo - as the only woman in her team, she is expected to make the coffee, cut the cake, sort the recycling etc etc - and decides to fake a pregnancy so she can actually get some respect for once!
The book is billed as a comedy and it is funny but it is also really sad. What a great achievement.
Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by American historian Isabel Wilkerson came out in 2020 and has been praised by many influential people, including Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey and Roxane Gay.
After hearing Wilkerson interviewed by Krista Tippett (for the On Being podcast) I’ve just bought a new paperback edition of the book. Just a few chapters in and I feel confident that Caste will give me new ways to think about the world and the destructive hierarchies – around race, gender, ability, age and more – that still shape societies everywhere.
I also read Birnam Wood by Eleanor Catton. What a page turner!