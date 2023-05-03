Content warning: This story contains racy lines

A smutty sex novel by France's economy minister has drawn ire for publication amid the country’s political crisis.

While the country contends with disruptive protests around the raising of France’s retirement age, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire’s new novel has gone viral for its explicit sex scenes.

Public broadcaster France Info said that Le Maire’s novel had drawn “mockery and stupefaction” for its frank depiction of sex, alongside accusations that Le Maire was distracted from the real issues.

France was turned off by Le Maire’s sultry debut – but does the novel hold up under a flashlight? Here are all its best lines (that we're allowed to print).

The novel, American Fugue, has already sparked protest signs mocking its sex appeal, according to Huffington Post France (who also went with the headline: “Bruno Le Maire écrit sur l’anus, et personne n’était prêt pour ça” (“Bruno Le Maire wrote about the anus, and no one was ready for that”).

“I’ve never been this dilated”

The novel’s female love interest, Julia, utters this exquisitely unsexy revelation during a sex scene in Chapter 11.

The line has prompted calls on French Twitter for the establishment of a government hotline for those personally affected by Le Maire’s writing.

Michel Euler/AP Paris is burning – but the French Economy Minister is smoldering under the heat of his own pen.

“She showed me the brown bump of her anus”

I was... scared to even type these words. I wish I could un-type them, or at least un-read them, but Le Maire has them printed in black and white – and now Stuff does too.

I have scoured the internet to see whether I have mistranslated the word “brown” but, alas, non.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, right, with his mind on state matters (one hopes).

“I let myself be overwhelmed by the heat of the bath, the light of the lagoon shimmering the door glass, the green tea soap, and Pauline's hand gently caressing my sex.”

Nothing says “voulez-vouz coucher avec moi, ce soir” quite like green tea soap, a middle-aged man’s sex fantasy, and the image of your finance minister in a bath.

"As she said these words she had the face of an angel; if she was mad with love, I was in ecstasy.”

For someone obsessed with religious imagery, there’s something unholy about Le Maire’s prose.

Stuff Bruno Le Maire and his hot new novel.

It’s lines like these that have become a rallying cry for workers who continue to protest against Le Maire’s policy, making fun of his risqué words, according to The Guardian.

“I’ve never been this dilated” has since become a cheeky rallying cry for workers who, with smouldering anger, have continued to protest against Macron’s controversial pension overhaul.

Unfortunately for the minister, the timing of his novel couldn’t have been worse – the novel was published in France on Thursday, just before credit ratings agency Fitch downgraded the country's debt worthiness.

While some criticised Le Maire for racy prose, others questioned whether his literary obsessions were getting in the way of doing his real job.

“Some people go to museums, cinemas, concert halls, football stadiums. Others garden or go hiking,” Le Maire said on Twitter on April 27, a day after the release of the book.

“As for me, I write.”

Francois Ruffin, MP for the left-wing France Unbowed (LFI) party, said the minister should not have “a minute, an hour, a week” of his time to devote to writing a book when France is experiencing “big worries about inflation”.