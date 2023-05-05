Gabrielle Carey, author of Puberty Blues, dies aged 64

This story was originally published on 9news and is republished with permission.

G﻿abrielle Carey, the Australian author who co-wrote the iconic coming-of-age novel Puberty Blues, has died. She was 64.

Carey co-wrote the book with fellow Kathy Lette when the two were both teenagers. It was published in 1979﻿, and two years later was turned into a film.

It was then adapted for TV, with two seasons airing between 2012 and 2014.

Lette sent her "heartfelt condolences" to Carey's friends and family in a statement issued overnight.

"I'm deeply saddened by this tragic news," she said.

"I have such happy memories of our teenage years. They were halcyon, heady days full of love, laughter and adventure.

nine Author Gabrielle Carey, shown here in 2009.

"We made some mischief and broke some barriers by writing Puberty – our raw, earthy take on the brutal treatment of young women in the Australian surfing scene which is sadly, still so relevant.﻿"

In addition to Puberty Blues, ﻿Carey authored nine other books, ranging from fiction to biographies and essay collections.

Her 2020 title Only Happiness Here: In search of Elizabeth von Arnim was shortlisted for the Nib Literary Award. ﻿

In addition to her books, Carey also penned articles for newspapers like the Sydney Morning Herald and Australian.﻿

She also taught writing at a number of universities, including the University of Sydney, the University of Technology Sydney and the University of Canberra.