Important reading and writing questions for Lisa Hamilton-Gibbs

Children’s author Lisa Hamilton-Gibbs has published her second book, The Gubyllub, (Bullybug spelled backwards), following the story of Rose, who encounters bullying behaviour. Gubyllub is written in rhyming couplet with a 32-page structure recommended by renowned British children’s author Julia Donaldson (The Gruffalo, Room on the Broom)

Next week is Pink Shirt Day [May 19] which makes your book timely - what do your characters learn about bullying, and do you have any advice, for children or adults, about how to deal with a bully?

The characters learn through our main character Rose, that there is a harmful bug responsible for taking away kindness in children called the ‘Bullybug’. Rose reveals the journey she has been on discover a cure for her own case of the Bullybug. If they follow her advice they too can meet an entirely different bug – the Gubyllub.

We see in the book the transformation of the Bullybug into a Gubyllub. This is used as a metaphor for how we can all change according to our behaviour. My advice for dealing with bullying would be to try and be conscious of your thoughts and actions. My mantra is: “We are not our mistakes. We are what we do next.” Also, our website gubyllub.com offers tools and ideas in a colourful and highly illustrated way to engage children (and parents) on the topic of kindness, bullying behaviour and how we can address it.

Your daughter Millie had input into the illustrations - how did that work?

My Millie is an amazing little artist so when I was in lockdown and came up with the characters Rose and Billy, I asked her to create them for me. I then brought these characters to life. You can see her original drawings on our website.

What is your favourite children's book of all time, and why?

That is a very tough one but I will have to choose The Smartest Giant In Town by Julia Donaldson [illustrations by Axel Scheffler]. Predominantly because I read it so much to Millie and my son Sam when they were tiny, and I had a little song that always accompanied it. I never tired of reading this book. Now I think about it, the irony is that book really was about the kindest giant in town!