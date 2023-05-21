What I'm Reading: Leah Dodd

Leah Dodd’s newest poetry collection is Past Lives (Te Herenga Waka University Press). In 2021 she won the Biggs Family Poetry Prize from the International Institute of Modern Letters at Te Herenga Waka–Victoria University of Wellington.

Because I’m a sucker for a good book cover, and intrigued by hot people in New York, I recently finished Cleopatra and Frankenstein​ by Coco Mellors​. It is a book rightly described as feeling “engineered for a Netflix movie”. Another review mentioned that the “words feel pillowy”, but really, the world felt pillowy.

While its characters consist of privileged people being beautiful and damaged, Cleopatra and Frankenstein also deftly bounces between interior worlds with little-to-no whiplash and makes it seem easy. I finished reading it on an hour-long plane ride during koru hour where I pretended not to cry into my plastic cup of wine. Luster​ by Raven Leilani​ is an alternative for a recent New York-based debut (would recommend for the tightly-bound prose alone) that is less pillowy.

Currently, I am finally cracking into Joanna Cho’s​ People Person​. This book is what I could only describe as magical. Each poem leaves me dazed, thinking hold on, how’d she do that? I’ve found myself reading it bit by bit, because I want to savour the enchanting feeling of reading it for the first time.

Next will be Kōtuku Titihuia Nuttall’s​ Tauhou​, which is burning up a spot on my bookshelf. I can confidently say that you could probably judge Tauhou​ from its beautiful cover – I’m so excited to read it. And then, one from the small mountain that I picked up at one of the Vic Books closing weekend sales. Hot picks include Bliss Montage​ by Ling Ma​, White on White​ by Ayşegül Savaş​ and The Stupefying​ by Nick Ascroft​, who is a wordsmith like no other.

The amount of highly-anticipated books hitting the shelves this year is stupefying, actually. I am especially holding out for Dream Girl​ by Joy Holley​, BITER​ by Claudia Jardine​, and so many others not yet announced! Ultimately, there is no short supply of good books to read, and reading could for sure be a full-time job. I do have one of those already, though, so I’ll likely become nocturnal this winter, except awake during the day too. Wish me luck.