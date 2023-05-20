Stef Harris is a Kiwi cop who writes crime novels

Desperate to be like Ernest Hemingway, Stef Harris went to Africa, contracted malaria, and picked up a pen in recovery.

Stef Harris, 60, is a front-line police officer who’s served 32 years on the beat in Wellington, Christchurch and, since 2014, in Motueka. He’s also the author of three published crime novels, including Double Jeopardy, which is out at the end of May.

Harris lives with his wife, retired police officer Pegeen O'Rourke-Harris, and between them they have four adult children. He tells Sharon Stephenson about working with Mel Gibson and how contracting malaria in Africa led him to writing.

Did you always want to be a writer?

I was raised by a single mother in and around Rotorua/Hamilton and was always an avid reader. I wanted to be a writer but not just any writer, I wanted to be Ernest Hemingway.

Wasn’t it Hemingway who inspired you to go to Africa?

Yes. I was 19 and had just finished school when I got a job driving Kiwi tourists through Europe and Africa in a converted Belgium army truck. It was a year-long trip and I’d drive during the day and fix the vehicles at night because the roads were pretty rough. I wildly overstated my mechanical abilities but learnt on the job and did it for two years.

But you got sick?

I contracted malaria in Uganda and after some time in a Nairobi hospital spent three months in a tiny village recovering. This was the days before laptops but luckily there was a boys’ school in the village, which had a good stationery shop so I bought lots of pads and pens and started writing my first book, which I completed by the time I got back to work.

You didn’t have any luck getting it published?

I sent it to more than 100 publishers and back in those days it cost $30 worth of stamps each time and six months later you’d get a rejection letter. I realised the book wasn’t very good.

Why did you join the police?

I know it sounds a bit cliché, but to help people. I remember on the first day at police college when all the new recruits were asked why we signed up and everyone said because they wanted to help people - 32 years later, it’s still the same for me.

My job has always been as a front-line responder and if someone is having possibly the worst day of their lives, or needs a bit of help, I like being the first to turn up at their door. I’ve never wanted to go into management, I like being right there among the action.

Supplied Stef Harris’ new crime novel Double Jeopardy is out late May.

You never stopped writing, did you?

All through my police career I’ve written. I wrote a few books that didn’t get published until finally in 1990 The Waikikamukau Conspiracy, about a small town Māori land claim, was picked up.

You later turned that into a feature film [The Waimate Conspiracy]?

My friends, actors David McPhail and Mark Hadlow, tried to get Film Commission funding for years and when that failed, I self-funded the film, which went on to win four best film awards around the world.

That wasn’t your only toe-dip into film-making?

I also wrote and directed the 2018 feature film Blue Moon, which won awards at festivals from Oslo and St Tropez to Los Angeles.

Do you ever use what you’ve experienced as a police officer in your novels?

I’ve never lifted real life events I’ve witnessed on the job and fictionalised them. But after 32 years of having a ringside seat to humanity, I’ve met a lot of different people and had a lot of experiences, which I dip into. Nothing in my books is real, but everything is true.

Your other books were set in Aotearoa, why is Boston the setting for your latest crime book?

In 2009 I won a scholarship to study with Kiwi director Martin Campbell, who directed the James Bond films GoldenEye and Casino Royale as well as the Mask of Zorro, on the Boston set of his film Edge of Darkness, starring Mel Gibson.

I spent every day with Martin and Mel, but also got to know Boston quite well. It seemed the perfect setting for a story about a hard-bitten former Boston detective whose daughter’s killer is released from prison.

How do you juggle your day job with writing?

I don’t have a TV so that saves a lot of time! A year ago I gave up night shifts so I currently write in the evenings, on my days off and on weekends, whenever I can find the time.

What’s next for you?

I’m currently writing a sequel to Double Jeopardy, as well as a literary novella and a short film about my childhood. I have funding from the Film Commission for that, so I hope to start filming it later this year. I could become a full-time novelist but I really still enjoy what I do and at the moment, I’m happy being both a police officer and a writer.