Important reading and writing questions for Joy Holley

Joy Holley’s new book Dream Girl (Te Herenga Waka University Press, RRP $30) is a collection of stories about young women navigating desire.

A book about desire, romance, love - it’s a bit of a clichéd question, but how much of these stories are fuelled by your own experiences and what sorts of modern day realities have you incorporated?

The collection is set in Wellington and follows young, queer women, so inevitably the world of the protagonists is very close to my own. I’m extremely lucky to exist in communities where queerness is accepted and flourishing, and this is something I tried to reflect in the book. These communities are who Dream Girl is for.

Like most writers, I’m always mining my own life for images and anecdotes. I’ve kept diaries all through my teenage and adult years, and I do use them as sources of inspiration. However, I’m constantly surprised by what people assume is autobiographical or fictional. Even those close to me often guess wrong!

READ MORE:

* What I'm Reading: Leah Dodd

* Max Rashbrooke: Forestry slash a perfect emblem of modern capitalism’s failings

* Q&A: Taranaki writer Emma Hislop talks about her new book



A lot of the stories in Dream Girl started with a ‘what if’ from my own life, especially ‘what if I did this thing that I know I shouldn’t do?’ This has meant there is a lot of questionable behaviour in the book, but also that most of the actual plots are fictional.

Some stories, such as ‘School Spirit’, were fuelled by experiences I wish that I’d had. Regrettably, I never broke into Erskine College before it was demolished in 2018 (though I did go to an art exhibition there as a child). Researching and writing about it was the next best thing.

You completed your Masters at the International Institute of Modern Letters in 2020 - is this book a product of that, and what has its journey been like? Were you writing during the pandemic?

Fifteen of the stories were written during the MA, though some have been heavily edited since. I knew I wanted to write a couple more before I submitted the manuscript for publication, and I knew I wanted one (‘Blood Magic’) to be about sex and partying, because I felt like the collection needed more of that. I also wanted to write about the Mazengarb report​ of 1954, as I already had two historical stories focused on Wellington teenagers, and it felt right to have a third.

Our MA class had three weeks together in person before we went into the first lockdown, which obviously wasn’t ideal. Doing workshops and supervision meetings over Zoom took a bit of getting used to, but I do think the pandemic brought our class closer and made us extra grateful when we could hang out in person again. I was actually my most productive during lockdown, as I was the only person who stayed in my flat and had barely any distractions. I’m usually very social so this was a rare occurrence!

What’s a book you’ve reread over and over?

Tauhou​ by Kōtuku Titihuia Nuttall​ came out in November last year, but I have already read and reread it. I was lucky to be in the same MA class as Kōtuku, so I’ve also read various early versions of the manuscript.

I’ve found that Tauhou is a book that really benefits from rereading, as there are so many threads and connections between stories and characters, and because there are so many things that are left unsaid.

I’m excited to read the Canadian edition (published by House of Anansi Press​ April 2023) next.