What I'm Reading: James Norcliffe

James Norcliffe is an award-winning poet, children’s writer and novelist. He is the 2022 recipient of the Prime Minister’s Award for Literary Achievement for Poetry and was recently awarded the Storylines Margaret Mahy Medal and Lecture Award. His new poetry collection, Letter to 'Oumuamua (Otago University Press, RRP $25) is out now.

So many good books in my orbit recently, and so little time. Nevertheless, some simply compel the time: one a novel and four recent poetry books.

Kate De Goldi’s Eddy Eddy is more than a good book – it’s a wonderful book, full of quirky characters including the eponymous hero, complex, intriguing, and bitter-sweet, as they negotiate a few months in the aftermath of the Canterbury earthquakes. The language is a constant delight, the plot compelling and the reveal, when it comes, at once surprising and right.

READ MORE:

* Advice from Pākehā te reo speakers: ‘Persist but don’t beat yourself up’

* A city of writers and writing - Wellington mapped through books

* Hokitika's Seddon House to once again become Government hub following $22m investment



The Canterbury Poet’s Collective is a remarkable institution that has acted as a nursery for local talent for more than 30 years. One of its leading lights, the late John O’Connor​ is commemorated in the brand-new John O’Connor Award, given by the CPC for the best first book of poetry. The inaugural winner last year, judged by Elizabeth Smither​, was Rose Collins​ with her My Thoughts Are All of Swimming​. It is such a good book. Elizabeth said of it: ‘a beautifully ordered collection of consistently stunning poems’ and I warmly concur.

I don’t, alas, speak Spanish but I’d love to be able to, given I have a Columbian son-in-law and two bilingual little grandsons. Another reason would be to be able to read in the original O me voy o te vas / One of us must go​ by the expatriate Mexican-New Zealand writer Rogelio Guedea​. Luckily it has been adroitly translated by Roger Hickin​, a fine poet himself. It’s a masterful sequence unlike anything else in New Zealand poetry: an honest and self-deprecating examination of the nature of a relationship.

Roger Hickin wearing his publisher’s hat at Cold Hub Press​ brought out Michael Harlow’s​ new collection of prose poems Renoir’s Bicycle​. It is vintage Harlow, full of imaginative leaps, erudition and wonder.

Finally, Jeffrey Paparoa Holman’s​ celebration of West Coast life and mores in After Hours Trading & The Flying Squad​ is such an evocative collection, irresistible to one like me with West Coast links.