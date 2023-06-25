Joe Bennett on writing memoir: 'We all carry our life story around with us'

Joe Bennett is a newspaper columnist whose writing has appeared in many books. Now, he’s published his first memoir, From There to Here (HarperCollins, RRP $35); reflections on childhood and manhood, and his long struggle against teaching for a living.

You've been the country's best columnist several times over. What's the trick to writing one?

There's no particular trick. I write about things that interest me, from butter to self-delusion to being unable to reverse a trailer. I'm not interested in party politics or the deliberations of a city council. Until, that is, they impinge on my life in some way, whereupon I become very interested.

The first editor to hire me said the only crime a columnist could commit was not to be read. So my job is to write about the things that interest me in such a way that they also interest the reader.

For me a column is an exercise in the use of language. In other words how it is written, the way I put the language together, is everything.

It's like designing a car. The designer's job is to attend to all the details of the engineering, so the driver doesn't have to. The driver just wants the car to look good, and drive well.

In sum, the how of a column matters more than the what. Indeed the how IS the what.

Supplied Joe Bennett's new memoir, From There to Here.

Tell us how your memoir came about.

I've been toying with the idea of a memoir for a few years. We all carry our life story around with us. It accretes one day at a time. We are the only ones who know it in detail. It is unique and unrepeatable. It feels like a possession, and it's natural to want to put it down on paper, to give it substance, if only as a weak little protest against mortality.

I haven't slept with royalty, trekked across the Sahara, run guns or hunted down bin Laden. Like most people I've led a life of small stuff rather than of grand gestures, and to me that's more interesting as material. Small stuff is the truth of things, and it's the job of the writer, as I see it, to pierce as close as he can to the truth of things.

And the truth of things is emotional. We like to pretend we are rational creatures, but it's feelings that run the show. Feelings are common ground for everybody. We all know what it is to be fearful, thrilled, in love, desperate, spurned.

So no, I didn't really struggle over what to include. Most of it just chose itself by having a blood-red tinge of emotion attached. That's the stuff that has stayed in the memory and that's the stuff that went into the book.

Does it feel vulnerable to share your life story? And what's next on your writing agenda?

Yes, it does feel a little vulnerable. We each present a persona to the world that is only a part of ourselves, a necessary shell. Any memoir worth the name gets underneath that shell. I've done all I can to be honest. Honesty is always a little raw.

As for what's next, I don't know. 'Only when one has lost all curiosity about the future,' said Evelyn Waugh, 'has one reached the age to write an autobiography.' I haven't reached that point yet, but I can see it from here.

Of course, I'd like my next book to fork some lightning, but so would every writer.