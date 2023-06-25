What I'm Reading: Johanna Emeney

Johanna Emeney is a poet and children’s book author. Her latest book, co-written with Sarah Laing, is Sylvia and the Birds (Massey University Press), which is a finalist for the Elsie Locke Award for Non-Fiction at the New Zealand Book Awards for Children and Young Adults.

I came late to Sarah Krasnostein’s​ The Trauma Cleaner: One woman's extraordinary life in death, decay & disaster​. Definitely, better late than never. Sandra Pankhurst​, the book’s complex and exceptional subject, is compelling. Krasnostein treats her with forensic journalistic rigour but also with great tenderness and respect. The author controls both time and the appearance of minor characters in such a way that we come to see Sandra’s fallibility and her heroism in contexts which jigsaw across decades.

The Trauma Cleaner deals with weighty themes – sexual violence, child abuse, mental illness, poverty, gender identity, prejudice and drug abuse. Nevertheless, it is a hopeful book. It left me contemplating our responsibility for one another, and the many possibilities catalysed by one timely expression of compassion.

Sebastian Barry’s​ latest novel, Old God’s Time​, also does some interesting things with trauma, time and minor characters. Tom Kettle, a recently retired detective, is asked to take part in a reopened cold case concerning two disgraced priests. That he is plagued by trauma becomes increasingly apparent as terrible memories connected to the investigation invade his mind to the point where present and past become confused, even for the reader.

Early in the book, I went back to reread one or two sections to see if I had missed something: I’d thought this particular character was dead; was she, in fact, alive? Throughout, I was put in mind of the Florian Zeller​ film starring Anthony Hopkins, The Father​. A troubling, lyrical, lonely book.