How a fluffy cat in the Hawke's Bay floods inspired Catherine Robertson's first children's book

Novelist Catherine Robertson lives in Hawkes Bay with her husband, Dave, four cats - Gertie, Gussie, Bernie, Reggie - and two dogs, Jake and Pablo.

While her four novels have all been number one New Zealand bestsellers, she never planned to be a children’s author, but when a friend tweeted about her cat’s adventures in the Hawke’s Bay floods, she wrote her first picture book.

Pearl in a Whirl is beautifully illustrated by Fifi Colston. Royalties are going to the Hawke’s Bay Foundation, to raise funds for Cyclone Gabrielle recovery.

I wish 10 years ago I knew…

About menopause and I wish all the amazing books which are out now, were available then. Perimenopause hit me when I was 47. I had no clue what was going on. There were all these random things that appeared to be unconnected.

My GP was fantastic, but treated everything in and of itself and never once said to me, “Hey, guess what? This is perimenopause”. Now that I'm 10 years down the track, my hormones have settled and I’m through it, but I wish I had more information back then.

I wish I could swap lives with….

One of my cats. They have the greatest life. One is lying on the table in front of me at the moment. They get to enjoy the great outdoors, a beautiful warm house and however many meals they need a day. They get human comfort whenever they want. There's always a cat sitting on me at any one time during our day. They just do what they want when they want. I would love that sort of freedom, just for a day.

I wish everyday I could eat…

Fresh raspberries. We get fresh raspberries from the Raymond Road Berry Farm just down from us, and they are the best. We get them through the summer and then they sell a second burst of raspberries in autumn. As soon as they put a sign up, I buy as many as I possibly can. I don’t buy supermarket ones because they cost an absolute fortune and who knows how long they’ve been sitting there for.

Supplied Pearl in a Whirl by Catherine Robertson is out now.

I wish I could live in…

Brighton in England. I visited it for the first time because my brother has bought a house there. It's just delightful. The beach is right there and you can walk all over the fields and the hills. It feels a bit like Wellington, with lovely independent cafes and book shops and little clothing stores. If I could live six months in Brighton and six months here, that would be amazing.

The person I would like to see on a banknote… is Michèle A'Court, the writer and comedian. It would make me happy to see her on it for everything that she's achieved. I think if we're going to put famous New Zealanders on our banknotes, let's put ones that bring us joy.

The noise I wish I could never hear again…

Is lawn mowers, including my own. In Hawke’s Bay, we’re surrounded by houses with lawns and the lawn mowers are always in sync over the weekend. One will finish and the next one will start. We have lawns, mostly for no reason, and they don't get the use that amount of space seems to warrant.

I have been reading about turning lawns into 'carbon sinks' that are more biodiverse and better for the environment. I would like to plant up most of my lawn with what would grow here naturally on the coast. I just want to see what would happen if we had plants instead of grass and the odd dandelion - what new insects and birdlife would we attract?

I wish I could spend a Sunday with…

My sons, Callum and Finn. When I moved up here two years ago, I didn’t realise how much I would actually miss being able to see them whenever I wanted to. I do get down to Wellington at least once a month. And they come up here. But I just miss being able to hang out, to go out for brunch or to the pub. Sunday is a cool day to go walking and hanging out. When we lived in Wellington, we used to have them around for like a Sunday dinner.

Florence Charvin “I am voracious for information and news and learning and every bit of it I can get feels like it's enlarging me - not diminishing me.”

I wish New Zealand was...

Less resistant to change and more open to learning about new things. It’s almost like whatever is proposed that changes the status quo, or changes something you've experienced all your life, like the pronunciation of a certain place name, then the majority's initial reaction seems to be just no.

I'm a writer. So I am voracious for information and news and learning and every bit of it I can get feels like it's enlarging me - not diminishing me. New Zealanders should be more open to learning new things.

Catherine’s quick shots:

Autumn/spring

Alone time/people time

Novel/short story

Ocean/bush

Dress up/dress down

Home/travel

Night out/night in

Sunrise/sunset

Library/bookshop

Meat/seafood

Binge watch/one at a time

Cook/garden