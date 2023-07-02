Author of remarkable memoir says she was abandoned in Aotearoa, but 'I love NZ very much'

The author of a remarkable memoir partially set in New Zealand is disappointed at criticism levelled at her book by her family, but remembers Aotearoa fondly.

In Wavewalker: Breaking Free, Lady Suzanne Heywood details her parents’ decision to set sail on a round-the-world voyage from England. It turned into a decade away, during which time Heywood says food and water was unreliable, she missed out on education, and suffered a head injury when they encountered a severe storm. Heywood accuses her parents of eventually abandoning her in New Zealand while they continued on.

Heywood returned to the UK as a teen where she gained entrance to Oxford University and gained her PhD at Cambridge. She became a senior partner at McKinsey and Company, and married senior civil servant Jeremy Heywood, who worked with David Cameron and Theresa May.

Supplied Lady Suzanne Heywood, author of Wavewalker.

Marketed by publisher HarperCollins as a story akin to Tara Westover’s bestseller Educated, Wavewalker has been reviewed and praised by Tony Blair. An extract has been published in the Sunday Star-Times this weekend.

Although aspects of Heywood’s story have been publicly disputed by her father and brother, Heywood stands by her account, saying she relied on her and her mother’s diaries from their voyage, and her father’s own autobiography.

Heywood told the Star-Times her family’s opposition to the book was “disappointing, that they seem unable to accept my experiences”. Despite her rocky time in NZ, in 2019 Heywood returned to visit with her children, showing them where she had lived.

“I love New Zealand very much and in many ways it is a home to me. I lived in a very basic bach there but in an incredibly beautiful place, full of nature. The New Zealanders whom I met were all very kind to me.”