Pip Adam’s new book Audition (Te Herenga Waka University Press, RRP $35) follows three giants trapped in a spaceship. Through their collective conversation the painful story of their incarcerations are pieced together, until they come to the end of space and time – and a new planet.

Tell us about your prison visits and how it gave rise to exploring themes of justice.

I’ve been visiting correctional facilities for various reasons for the last 28 years. It’s really important that I say I’ve never lived in a prison - therefore what I have to say about them is from an outsider’s perspective and comes with the misunderstanding and limits of that perspective.

One of the most important things we can do in the justice space is listen to people who have lived experience in the justice system. Most recently, I visited prisons to facilitate writing workshops with the people who live there. From the first time I visited a prison I had a thought that got louder and louder over the years, This is not working.

I have seen some incredible work done in prisons. I was lucky enough to visit Christchurch Womens’ Prison when Celia Lashlie was manager. But, I just couldn’t shake the idea that there was something fundamentally wrong with the way we deal with justice as a society. I think this became a jumping off point because it feels so incredibly urgent to me. I think it represents some of the things that are most wrong with our current political and economic system.

Supplied Audition, by Pip Adam and published by Te Herenga Waka University Press.

How did you pitch Audition to your publisher?

When I’m asked to talk about this book, I often find it easier to talk about the ideas behind it rather than the machinery of the book itself. The book is largely an essay or a thought experiment that explores alternative forms of justice. In order to do this, I believe I needed to create a new or alternate world. If I tried to imagine alternatives in a world that resembles this one too much I would have found it too hard to escape the entrenched power structures. I also think I probably mentioned it was about giants and a spacecraft.

You’ve said you’re interested in the absurd, and discomfort.

I have a few fundamental processing problems when it comes to the world and fiction. I think these misunderstandings mean that I find fiction an incredibly synthetic or manufactured thing. I am not the type of person who can slip into suspended disbelief and it’s not how I enjoy consuming culture. I find it hard to not see the machinery at the same times as I am reading or watching. So I think this means I’m interested in the ways the artificiality of the work can draw attention to the artificiality of life, things like manners, laws, money - things we’re conditioned to think are natural systems but are not. I think the place this tenuous order is the most obvious is in discomfort and the absurd.

Tell us how you write.

I do not make enough money as a writer to support myself and family, so I can never think of it as a ‘job’. It is labour but it is free labour, so it has to fit around my other labour which is valued in terms of money. This means I am never able to write as much as I like and often what I like - anything I write has to fit within the current paid work I am doing. Therefore, the simple answer to this question is I write where and when I am able.

The current state of affairs where artists support themselves concerns me a lot because I think it means creating art is only available to people with means and I think that limits the work being produced a great deal. I also think so much of our economy is dependent on free labour - child care, cleaning, work done in communities - and I think until we value this labour we’re not really a fair society. I think one very good solution to this would be a universal basic income.

And what are you reading right now?

I’m reading Tīhema Baker’s Turncoat and Jessica Au’s Cold Enough for Snow.

Audition is out on July 13.