What I'm Reading: Susan Wardell

Susan Wardell is a finalist at the 2023 New Zealand Book Awards for Children and Young Adults. The Lighthouse Princess (Penguin Random House NZ) is nominated for the Picture Book Award and the NZSA Best First Book Award. The book's illustrator, Rose Northey, is also up for the Russell Clark Award for Illustration. The judges described the story as a wonderfully crafted tale with alluring illustrations, which create an inspired and refreshing modern fairytale.

I'm reading a junior fiction book called Speedy (by Colin Thiele) with my 7 year old son. We recently brought this home from the (locally-famous) Regent Secondhand Book Sale. This event has been running a long time, and was more exciting even than Christmas to me, as a kid. It was the way that I stumbled my way onto many books that became favourites. Speedy is set in Kangaroo Island, and has a vivid sense of place – which is an important thing in New Zealand writing too.

With my 9 year old daughter, I am reading Emily of New Moon; the lesser known series by L.M. Montgomery (of 'Anne' fame). Sharing books and movies that were special to me as a kid is one of my very favourite things about parenting.

For picture books, and since I’ve been challenging myself to write with rhyme again recently, I’ve been re-reading the Marmaduke Duck series, by Juliette MacIver. They are so very fun to read aloud!

Just for myself, I am re-reading Jane Arthur’s award-winning poetry collection, Craven, in preparation for getting my hands on her newly-launched second collection, Calamities! I’m also slowly and savouringly making my way through Nina Mingya-Powles’ essay collection, Small Bodies of Water, which is exceptional.

And finally I’m reading The Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows, (John Koenig), which relates to my academic interest in the language and metaphor we use to express complex emotions; a topic I want to develop in children’s writing too.