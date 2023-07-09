A runaway success, one recipe at a time

Nagi Maehashi whose website Recipe Tin Eats has a 4.5 million strong social media following. Her book by the same name has been a runaway success and features 150 fail-proof, delicious and addictive recipes.

I am a terrible cook. Whenever I start rattling around in the kitchen my partner looks nervous. His fear has been passed on to his family.

We hosted more than a dozen of them for two weeks over Christmas and New Year and I never once cooked a meal. Which was lucky for them and a lotto win for me.

Their second language is food. They bake, they slow cook, they roast, they stew and they knead. They pipe out intricate icing designs on cakes they've just “whipped up”. They swap recipes and pictures from their homes across the world in London, Australia and New Zealand. And when they find a new recipe book they love, they go all in, trying everything and comparing notes.

Which is how I know all about publishing phenomenon Nagi Maehashi and her book Recipe Tin Eats Dinner, even though I never cook.

The book, a New York Times bestseller, followed a website of the same name, Recipe Tin Eats, which boasts a 4.5 million strong social media following, including a large proportion of followers from New Zealand.

Alan Benson Nagi Maehashi with her celebrity dog Dozer.

Maehashi got our houseful of guests through Christmas Day, New Year and most of January. Her book is permanently open on our bench and is the oracle of all things quick and delicious .

It was pure coincidence that the night before our interview my partner had made a two-course meal from her book, of lamb shanks, followed by her lemon cheesecake.

But it made for a good opening line and even floored Maehashi for a moment.

“That’s quite something for a Monday night meal,” she pointed out.

In fact, it was a friend’s birthday, so a special occasion, I explained. But the joy of Maehashi’s book is that a lot of the recipes are easy weeknight meals. So much so that my sister-in-law bought her university age children Lilly and Oscar a copy each.

That “relatability” of her recipes is what Maehashi credits for her success.

“I'm actually a home cook. And so I think relatability is a big part of it. I genuinely am just like the people who use my recipes - I go to the same shops as them, I have the same tools in the kitchen. I guess where I am different is I'm a little more pedantic. I have the luxury of being able to make the same soup 10-15 times over until I'm 100% happy with it whereas most people don't have the luxury of that time.

“So I do that work and then they get the end result.”

Even so the phenomenal success of her website and book was “a complete surprise”.

“I think because I just look at each person I speak to, and each recipe, in isolation - like, the book is a collection of all the single recipes I’ve done. I don't look at the bigger picture. I just get stuck in. In fact, to be honest - this sounds really terrible, and my publisher probably hates hearing this - but numbers don't actually give me satisfaction or joy. That's not what motivates me. I have no desire to be on TV. I have no desire to be famous. “

Instead, her joy comes from sharing her recipes with others, she says.

“Even when I used to work in Corporate, you know….I just always really enjoyed helping people come up with recipes and sharing my recipes with friends. My website, to be honest, is just a natural extension of what I used to do anyway.”

Rob Palmer “I’d never taken a photo with a real camera before” says Maehashi about starting her own website and blog.

But despite all that, Maehashi’s success isn’t something she just stumbled into. An auditor by profession - “so boring” she exclaims - she decided in her 30s that she wanted to “do something of my own”.

“I wanted to have a crack at building my own business.So I built up some savings and decided now’s the time to take the plunge and give it a go. I didn’t even know how to do a website. I didn’t know what a blog was. I’d never taken a photo before in my life using a real camera. But then I started doing some research and I realised that people were making a living off food blogs and I was like, ‘whoa!’. I thought that would be incredible. So I did a bit of research to figure out how I was going to monetise it.”

Monetise it she did and along the way Maehashi - and her golden lab Dozer, who is never far from the kitchen - quickly became celebrities. But it was the cookbook that saw her profile rocket.

“It’s been a little crazy; cooking shows and book tours and we've been doing a lot of TV and things like that. So I'm actually looking forward to getting back into the swing of my day-to-day job and actually creating new recipes. I just haven't been doing as much as I used to do in the past. So getting back into that, it's exciting.”

Supplied/Stuff Nagi Maehashi's runaway bestseller Recipe Tin Eats Dinner.

A Q and A with Maehashi

What are the non-negotiable kitchen items for a young person off to uni or flatting

A nonstick frying pan. A good one, not a rubbish one. A good pot – something you can make a quick one pot meal in. A good Dutch Oven – you don't need a $400 Le Crueset one, you can definitely get a good quality heavy-duty one from a chain store like Kmart. It needs to be 24-25 centimetres, that kind of size. A good knife with a sharpener. It doesn't need to be a $300 knife but the key is to keep it sharp. Not only do you chop faster, it's actually safer.

Most popular recipes?

The green bean noodle is probably my most made recipe. And the cheesecake is huge, everybody loves it. It's just not too sweet, it’s got an incredible lemon flavour. We worked really hard on that.

Your go-to comfort food?

Mac and cheese. I know, it's so obvious, but it's so good. And I've been disappointed by so many mac and cheeses in my life, but I finally got really happy with my own. It’s the ultimate comfort food especially when it's really miserable and rainy, like in Sydney today.

Your favourite recipe from the book

For a recipe that takes a little bit more effort, I would say definitely the mushroom lasagne is an absolute standout, and I'm a hardcore carnivore. On the quick and easy side I would actually probably say the spicy green bean noodles, because that's genuinely the one that I make the most as well for our midweek meals. But the mushroom lasagne is special; it's not a Monday night, 30 minute dinner, but it's what you make on Sunday and you will knock the socks off everyone, even the biggest meat eaters in your family.

How does Dozer stay such a healthy weight when he’s always sneaking treats:

“It blows my mind too because I just look at cake and gain weight. He can inhale a giant piece and he doesn’t gain any weight at all. It irritates me no end. He is also a very active dog though.”

Recipe Tin Eats Dinner published by Pan Macmillan RRP $49.99.