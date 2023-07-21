New Zealand creatives The Beths and Eleanor Catton rated in Barack Obama's summer recommendations

Author Eleanor Catton and four-piece band The Beths are keeping former US president Barack Obama entertained this summer.

Should we make Barack Obama an honorary Kiwi? The former US president seems to have an affinity with our homegrown talent, with two Kiwi creatives making his annual recommendations lists.

Obama shared his reading and listening recommendations with social media followers on Friday morning, revealing he has Kiwi author Eleanor Catton on his bookshelf, and keeps Auckland band The Beths in his headphones.

Catton’s eco-thriller Birnam Wood, released 10 years after the global success of the 2013 Man Booker Prize winner The Luminaries, was listed by the 44th US president, as well as The Beths’ 2023 single Watching the Credits.

Lead vocalist Liz Stokes says she hadn’t realised Obama was a fan, joking the two “don’t talk much”.

“I can see why he relates to the song, it’s about feeling like you’re under a lot of pressures day to day,” she said.

“Looking at [the list], there’s so many classic and incredible artists and songs, so it’s really nice ... it means a lot.”

Obama’s “summer playlist” includes current earworms by newer artists, including Ice Spice, SZA, and Kelela, as well as timeless classics from Leonard Cohen, Bob Dylan, and Ike & Tina Turner, the latter of whom died in May.

37-year-old Catton’s third book, inspired by William Shakespeare’s Macbeth, is set in a fictional small town in New Zealand and follows a collective of guerrilla gardeners named Birnam Wood as they contend with ecological disaster and capitalist greed.

Catton told Stuff she first pitched the novel in 2017, the same year the book is set, but didn’t begin writing until the pandemic.

“I had a lot of anger that I had to work through towards New Zealand culture, but I started to realise more and more that satire really depends on affection,” she said.

“It’s so important that there’s a bedrock of love below what it is you’re satirising. So you don’t end up being self-indulgent or blame other people for things you should confront in yourself.”

Clearly, Obama’s 2018 trip to New Zealand had an effect on him.