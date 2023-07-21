Brits bin their copies of Prince Harry’s memoir on holiday

On The Beach, the online tour operator, said that it received discarded copies of Spare from the myriad resorts it works with in Spain, Turkey and Greece.

More than 100 copies of the Duke of Sussex’s memoir have been abandoned by holidaymakers abroad so far this summer.

Zoe Harris, the company’s chief customer officer, said that the team had “never witnessed anything quite like it”.

Britons enjoying their European getaways have reportedly been seen either leaving the Duke’s autobiography by the poolside, shelving it in receptions and rooms, or tossing it into beachside bins by the dozen.

On The Beach is now planning to give away the surplus books through its social media channels because libraries and local bookstores are refusing to take the copies.

It also pleaded with the resorts to stop sending them back to London as one employee said “they won’t stop arriving”.

Harris said: “Lost property offices in our most popular resorts are brimming with copies of Spare, and we had a couple of Prince Harry’s books sent to us from a hotel that some of our customers had holidayed to.

“We thought it was quite funny at first. But over the past few months, several other hotels have been sending the books back. Now we have bookcases full of them.

“I’m asking hotels to please stop sending them over, otherwise we’ll never get rid of them all.”

The unprecedented return of Spare that On the Beach is facing this summer came after the memoir became the fastest selling non-fiction book ever published on the first day of its release.

The Duke’s headline-grabbing book, published in January, is packed with explosive allegations about the Royal family and fascinating asides about their private lives.

The 416-page memoir sold more than 1.4 million copies in its first day on sale in the US, Canada and the UK combined.

Larry Finlay, the managing director of Transworld Penguin Random House, which published Spare, said: “We always knew this book would fly but it is exceeding even our most bullish expectations.

“As far as we know, the only books to have sold more in their first day are those starring the other Harry [Potter].”