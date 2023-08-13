Steven Joyce goes 'on the record' with new political memoir

Five years on from leaving politics, former Cabinet Minister Steven Joyce has written a memoir reflecting on his nine in the Key government.

The one-time Mr Fixit of the John Key government, Steven Joyce, has released his memoir of their time in power. Tracy Watkins talks to him about the book, and life after politics.

Regrets, Steven Joyce has a few. But not about that one big thing, leaving Parliament, and quitting politics when he did, in 2018, after a bruising leadership contest that preceded four years of turmoil within the National Party.

It’s crossed more than a few minds that, had Joyce stuck around, and with three leaders down, it might be him, not newbie Christopher Luxon, looking at potentially occupying the Beehive’s ninth floor nine weeks from now.

Yes, he gets asked about it, but no he’s not interested, says Joyce. He’s done with politics, though it took him about four years to shake it off completely.

“For a long while I hedged my bets. I never had any intention of going back, but I tried not to be too emphatic. But I’m at the point now where the answer is ‘oh my god, no’,” he says.

“But anyway it's somebody else's turn. It's the ultimate conceit to believe you can settle the political arguments.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Steven Joyce announces his retirement from Parliament.

By that Joyce means what he sees as the essential difference between the centre right and the centre left, and their opposing beliefs in individualism versus collectivism.

So if he left feeling like there was unfinished business, it wasn’t about personal ambition, but about policies he would have liked to push on with – building better roads and infrastructure, for instance, or making universities better.

It’s easy to forget now, after years of pandemics and lockdowns, a mosque shooting and a deadly volcanic eruption, that National’s early years were a near mirror image of chaos.

It took office as the world’s economy melted down; a global financial crisis sending shivers of gloom across a world preparing itself for possibly the next great depression. National’s first three years in power occurred against the backdrop of four-day working weeks, dire predictions of tens of thousands joining the dole queue, high-profile finance-company collapses, and the even bigger worry of a run on the banks.

Then in 2010, Pike River, where 29 men died in a mine explosion, followed by the 2011 Christchurch earthquake, killing 185.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Joyce with Prime Minister John Key and Minister Maggie Barry

Steven Joyce: On the Record - out this month - is a jolt to the memory: there were other disasters, like the Fox Glacier plane crash, killing 9; and the Air New Zealand crash in France; both of them almost forgotten under the weight of bigger crises.

The memoir is the stuff of dreams for history buffs and political nerds; it charts with huge attention to detail the important moments and decisions of the government within which Joyce was a loyal member of Sir John Key’s inner circle.

It’s also a rare insight into the all-consuming and intense life of a Cabinet minister.

The memoir reminds readers why Joyce earned the Mr Fixit label throughout National’s nine years in power. A former businessman and entrepreneur who made millions turning his student radio gig into one of the country's most successful media companies, Joyce sweated the small stuff, as well as the big stuff – and in many ways that was also the MO of the Key government.

supplied Steven Joyce, right, broadcasting live with Energy FM breakfast host Jeremy Corbett.

Arriving in office armed with bucket loads of confidence and a degree of scepticism about the public service, the Key government micromanaged its way through the next nine years. In doing so, they rode a wave of popularity that barely diminished, even after three terms in power, which is when the tide usually goes out on most governments.

When they were ultimately removed from power, it was due to the calculations of one Winston Peters, rather than a swing against them. Their 2017 election result was 44.4%, barely unchanged from 2008.

But political life comes at a huge cost, one paid not just by the politicians, but their families. Joyce was no different; dad to two young children, Amelia and Tommy. Son Tommy is autistic, which Joyce shares in his book.

As a senior Cabinet minister, he was flying out to Wellington on a Monday morning; returning for weekends, but spending most of that time ploughing through “a fire-hose” of Cabinet briefing papers.

He was loving the job, and thriving on the pressure of solving problems in his multiple portfolios across infrastructure, education and transport to name a few. But there was no let-up.

“The worst times really were on the weekend when I'd be down in my little office … away from the house and Amelia would come down to find me to play. I’d have a massive pile of paperwork to work through and after a short time Suzanne [his wife] would come down and say ‘OK we've got to head back to the house’. Those were the hardest times.

supplied Steven Joyce hosting the afternoon drive show for Energy FM.

“I've met a number of politicians who say that the price gets higher the longer you stay, and at some point the price is too high. And so you either lose touch with your kids and your family or you actually rearrange things and prioritise your family over politics.”

Key also understood that compromise.

When he stunned the country after announcing his decision to retire from politics, Joyce was one of the few who got an early heads up.

In his book, he records his shock but also admits that he should have probably read the signs earlier from Key’s changed demeanour.

These days, says Joyce, he and Key remain friends and will pick up the phone now and then, though they don’t catch up in person all that often.

There are others from that time he stays in touch with more regularly; former finance minister Sir Bill English, farmer politician Nathan Guy, and a handful of others.

It’s a reminder that politics can seem like a different world to outsiders – intense, and all-consuming at the time, and then everyone moves on.

“I'd pick up the phone and ring [Key] tomorrow, and he'd do the same,” says Joyce. “But I think people probably need a bit of a reset, and then you approach the relationship differently than you did before, and that's good.”

But as Joyce also notes in his memoir, he had always been too consumed by his portfolios and as National's campaign manager to cultivate many caucus allies.

That worked against him when English – who Joyce backed for the leadership after Key stepped aside – also departed.

Joyce threw his hat in the ring for the leadership but never had the numbers. When the successful contender, Simon Bridges, took him aside and offered him a role as “the kaumatua” of the National caucus, Joyce realised it was time to go.

In hindsight though, the time was right, says Joyce.

“If I look back on it now, I think that was absolutely the right time to go and actually there are things that were suffering, including my relationship with Tommy and Amelia particularly, that needed work, and so going when I did was not before time I think.”

But that’s not to say it was an easy transition.

“The main thing is not having 10 calls on your time at once, and it took me a long time to get to the point where I felt not on edge.”

But he had known what to expect, having been through a similar transition after leaving his high-profile radio career.

“It is very difficult for people to make the adjustment after politics … but I was lucky that I’d already done it once in radio.That was a sudden hard stop then it took me about a year to unwind after that; I remember thinking back then it was like peeling an onion, each month you'd think ‘gosh I’m feeling so much better than last month’.

“And it was the same with politics, except it lasted nearly four years; I just kept feeling better ... every six months when I felt I must be nearly there now, I'd go another six months and think ‘shit that feels good’.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Steven Joyce says it took him about four years to properly unwind from life in politics.

Life since politics has included writing a regular column, which has given him an outlet and a voice, and setting up a successful consultancy business, which he dares to think might have finally helped him find balance in life.

“I think for the moment it has anyway. There's a part of me that's always keen to get myself into challenges again; I don't know whether it will happen or not. But at the moment I'm really happy with that balance; I'm really happy I’ve got time for doing the things you feel guilty about otherwise … I love the fact I go to travel the country with Amelia, and her running.”

And he left believing the government he served had done its best.

“I think we did a pretty competent job in hindsight; it wasn't perfect, but it was as my old friend Wayne Eagleson [former National Party chief of staff] says: ‘politics is not a game of perfection.’”

Joyce says he recalls former prime minister Rob Muldoon once saying he wanted to leave New Zealand no worse than he found it.

“I remember listening to that as a kid and thinking ‘gosh, what a lack of aspiration’. I would say the aim is to leave New Zealand in a better place than you found it, and I think we did.”

Steven Joyce: On the Record, published by Allen & Unwin Ltd, will be in bookstores from August 15. RRP $37.99.