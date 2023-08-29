Why Men Love Bitches: How a trashy 2000s dating guide became popular with Gen Z

Finding love in this modern world can be complicated, and while some of us have resorted to manifesting a lover out of thin air, others are turning to dating advice of days gone by.

For Gen Zers entering the dating world and discovering its grim realities, Sherry Argov’s 2002 dating manual Why Men Love Bitches has emerged as a beacon of hope for the hopeless romantics.

The message of Why Men Love Bitches is simple: any woman can go from “doormat to dream girl” if they just dropped the nice girl act and gave absolutely nothing in return to their lover.

It’s a grandeur statement, and one that seems a little dated for a generation poised as progressive, so why are Gen Z digging up dating guides?

The content

Argov will have you believe every man in the world is hungry for a bitch, and a poor little “nice girl” will always be jilted.

This is a perspective the author spends 272 pages communicating with a bunch of “do’s” (be the aggressive, sexy girl, don’t give in to desire) and the “don’ts” (call him to check on him because that’s too clingy).

Under the ruthlessly titled “I am Not Enough” section, “she often drives” is listed as a reason why a woman may be struggling to hold down a man (talking about having babies or asking “where is our relationship going?” could also be why you’re failing at love, according to Argov).

A hundred “attraction principles” are also included throughout the book to help readers in securing their ideal man without looking like too desperate to do so.

See this entry for the 59th attraction principle: “when you nag, you become the problem, and he deals with it by tuning you out. But when you don’t nag, he deals with the problem.”

Or the 34th attraction principle, which reads like an Andrew Tate quote: “when you appear softer and more feminine, you appeal to his instinct to protect. When you appear more aggressive, you appeal to his instinct to compete.”

The appeal

You might expect Gen Z to find Argov’s writing rather heteronormative, but who hasn’t had to readjust their standards in the search for love?

Argov’s attraction principles are the big TikTok kickers – many of the most popular videos about Why Men Love Bitches are simply women reading from the book to their audience.

The tips go hand-in-hand with TikTok’s obsession with manifestation: if you act a certain way, attract a certain kind of person. So, if you’re a “nice girl,” it’s your fault you’re being walked all over by men.

In the age of e-dating and social media, the rules of relationships and how we connect have changed, and navigating this terrain as a young person with little experiences in love can be confusing. So, why not trust an old guide book when the generations before us have managed to keep going, right?

The verdict

Why Men Love Bitches mostly reads not as a manual for the average dater hoping for a stable relationship, but as a devil-may-care approach to getting dumped after a few weeks of dating.

It’s not completely problematic – Argov’s advice, though very gendered, can be quite helpful if you’re looking at it from a basic perspective: the most important thing you can bring into a relationship is respect for yourself.

Sometimes, that requires being a bitch – and sometimes it doesn’t. Being “the nice girl” doesn’t automatically make you less self-respecting, and perhaps we should be asking why women are expected to change to appease men, while no Why Women Hate Arseholes book yet exists (believe me, I’ve checked).