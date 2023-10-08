'Short stories might be about momentous events, but they can also be about the extraordinary within the ordinary'

Harriet Allan worked at Penguin Random House and its earlier iterations for nearly 35 years. She worked on books of all genres for both adult and children before becoming fiction publisher, in which role she published numerous award-winning novels and literary nonfiction titles, working with some of New Zealand’s preeminent writers, including Fiona Kidman, Owen Marshall, Witi Ihimaera and Charlotte Grimshaw. She is currently working as a freelance editor and is the new judge of the Sunday Star-Times Short Story Awards.

OPINION: Today was a day of two unrelated but linked emails.

The first asked me to write a piece about judging the Sunday Star-Times Short Story Competition, and in response my mind went blank. Did I have anything to say about what makes a good story? On reflection, I suspect my reaction was entirely appropriate as blankness may well be what many prospective writers experience once they sit down to write a story. After all, those work emails keep chiming into the inbox, there’s the shopping to do, the kids to pick up – a hundred other matters squatting in your mind.

However, I had a second email waiting to be read: this one from a friend, Judith White, who coincidentally is a fine writer of short stories herself. And within her message I found a short story, though not an intended one; it was disguised as a brief descriptive paragraph. Of course, it all depends on how you read, and my mind was pondering fiction writing, but there before me were all the elements of a good story.

Judith had been housesitting for a friend out in Piha, using the opportunity to escape daily demands and write, but her time there was running out. Already in that scenario is a tension between everyday life in the outer metropolitan world and the internal creative life craving the space and peace of the empty house on the windswept beach. And while it might be a cliché in fiction, the ticking clock was very real and ramping up the pressure on her short time away.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Harriet Allan is the newest judge of the Sunday Star-Times Short Story Awards.

The paragraph was just a couple of lines mentioning how her daily walks had become little adventures – and, yes, short stories might be about momentous events, but they can also be about the extraordinary within the ordinary.

For a start, Judith’s writerly eye for potent detail turned what could have been bland into something so much more. The recent storm had cleared away all traces of other people on what she now called ‘my’ beach – giving a tiny indication of how she had shifted since going there, while the inverted commas indicated this was a wry comment on herself. Along the shore she came across a large squid (death is never far away; another ticking clock), and there was a seal (life is not far off either), and one of those people with whom you have two-degrees of separation (a reminder of the outer world trying to reclaim her).

I was lulled by these few elements, could almost feel the salt spray on my cheeks and hear the waves lashing the sand. Further down by the cliffs was a man trying to cross a chasm by walking across a slack fabric line. He told her about using his arms and body to find stability, contending with the wind, the height and gravity, determined to explain to his new audience of one ‘all the intricacies of the balancing act’. And it was then that her few lines about her daily walk became a short story, resonating – for me at least – with her own balancing act between being a writer and being part of the wider world with all its calls on her time and attention. The paragraph had taken on a shape, it had acquired a new dimension, it wasn’t just telling me about a daily walk but about life.

This balancing act may well be yours, too: wanting to write, but not having the time, or confidence, or space, or finding that your mind goes blank. Try opening an email for inspiration, or take something out of this newspaper, or there’s a final line that Judith wrote, which might be worth considering: the man over the chasm can always locate his own centre of balance.

