In conclusion, writing a good short story ending is tricky

Even the very best writers can find endings tough.

Among those is Owen Marshall, pre-eminent short story writer, novelist and CNZM.

Marshall has stories tucked away in his Timaru files, all awaiting the suitable ending that has so far eluded him.

“I find beginnings easy and endings hard,” he says ahead of this year’s Sunday Star-Times Short Story Awards.

“It's the ending that leaves the final flavour for readers, and, if successful, convinces them that all that must be said has been said to reach a natural conclusion.

“There is no set formula. Every story has its own tune. It may end in resolution, or with a question, even perhaps in mystery. What is essential is emotional power.”

Owen Marshall finds endings hard going.

Adrienne Jansen concurs, as a writing teacher, editor and writer of fiction, non-fiction and poetry, she sees where writers go wrong, and has tips for avoiding a sticky ending.

“A lot of people write beyond the ending of a story. It’s quite common that, in fact, the ending is quite a bit earlier than where they actually stopped,” she says.

She feels writers fear that the reader isn't going to get it, so they must explain more. Often the best ending can be drawn out by self-discipline and rigorous editing. Always get someone else to read it.

“All writers can overwrite, and that's partly because sometimes we don't see that we are doing it. The ending is often a problem, people get stuck on the ending,” she says.

Poet Adrienne Jansen offers tips.

“The important thing to remember is the ending is always in the story, somewhere. Even if it's a surprise ending, you need to be able to read it and say, `oh, yeah, oh, yeah, it makes sense'.

“And, actually, the same is true of the beginning. People write into a story then the actual story will start, so it's a common problem at the beginning as well.

“Following the story to where it will take you, that is a cliché, but it's also true. People can write a great story and then they've got no ending. Ask yourself, what did that person (character) really want, or what question was the story really asking?”

Poets make the same mistake, Jansen says. She is editing 500 poems submitted for an anthology, and finds a number actually finished four or five lines or a stanza further in.

Self-editing is a challenge, especially for people who haven't written a lot, she says. Writers believe in their words, and it hurts to discard any. But it is important.

“It is quite a challenge to say you have to be rigorous... and maybe cut out quite a bit, it's a hard thing to do.”

Dame Fiona Kidman

Her other hot tip is to learn from others. See how they write, develop their characters and structure their story.

“You can really learn a lot. Sometimes people forget that, or they think that maybe you're going to imitate someone, or something, but you really learn a lot from looking carefully at how a writer that you admire has done something.”

OK, so how do you write an ending that is gripping, and hangs with the reader after the final fullstop? Dame Fiona Kidman offers her personal stance.

“Well, for me it's like a piece of oral storytelling. I think about how it would naturally end if I was telling the story to someone else. And when the voice tells me that, that is where it ends,” she says.

With that weapon in store, she says she doesn’t always find it such a battle.

“I don't necessarily find endings hard, because a short story has some of the structure of a poem, or some internal rhythm, that tells you where it is going from the beginning,” she says.

“In other words, I know where it’s going to end when I start out. The arc of the short story is relatively short so I don't see a lot of 'working out' going into it. That's what you do (or I do) in novels.”

Harriet Allan is the open category judge of the 2023 Sunday Star-Times Short Story Awards.

This year the Star-Times Short Story awards have had a prize money boost thanks to sponsors, Milford Foundation and Penguin, and the introduction of a creative writing theme for the secondary schools category.

Prizemoney will total $13,000, with the open category seeing a boost to $8500 for the winner. Other categories have prizes of $1500, with the best emerging Māori and Pasifika writers eligible to win the top prize, which would be a total prize of $10,000.

As well, winners are given feedback on their writing by the judges.

And that seems a good place to end.

The Sunday Star-Times Short Story Awards are open until 11.45pm on November 12. The entry form is here. The terms and conditions are here. And info about the judges and the awards is here.