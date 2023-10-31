'Pure skull-crushing escapism' - basketballer turned author brings Sledge to life on Halloween

Former New Zealand and Manawatū Jets basketballer Nick Horvath channels his inner Sledge, the main character of a new book he has written called Sledge vs. The Labyrinth.

The ultimate anti-hero whose weapon of choice is a sledgehammer has been brought to life in a new book.

Former Manawatū Jets and Tall Blacks basketballer Nick Horvath has just published his debut novel, Sledge vs. The Labyrinth, and it has been released, or unleashed as Horvath puts it, on Halloween.

The titular character Sledge Laukkanen is “a bad-arse motherf...er” and “the ultimate anti-hero” who becomes the target of a network of dark web assassins from The Labyrinth and fights back with his favourite weapon, a sledgehammer.

Horvath, a schoolteacher at Manukura in Palmerston North, said he couldn’t be happier with the early reviews and response he’d received.

“It’s been my dream to write a book forever. I became a reader when I was in fifth grade. I picked up It, the Stephen King book, at my school book fair.

“I had this dream of writing my own pulp horror action my whole life. I was a basketball player, so I didn't really get around to it. Writing a book is a whole journey.”

Before publishing this book he wrote another, a prequel to Sledge vs. The Labyrinth, which was him learning the craft of writing.

The idea for this book about a killer for hire on the dark web came from a friend who worked for the FBI. Finishing it was a huge accomplishment, Horvath said.

He planned to release the first draft novel later once he had refined it.

The hulking giant Sledge was “underground, uncut and uncensored, doing it guerrilla style” and Horvath compared him with Jack Reacher, the crime-solving character in thriller novels by Lee Child, except he was meaner.

David Unwin/Stuff Nick Horvath in his playing days with the Manawatū Jets in 2014.

“It’s a non-stop action slaughter fest,” Horvath said. “Sledge is a fun character, it’s pure skull-crushing escapism.”

Sledge grew up in Minnesota in the United States, where Horvath originally hails from, and learnt his skills from his grandfather, a famous Finnish warrior who killed invading Russians during World War II.

He was sent to a Russian gulag where he was forced to fight for his life and later played in the NBA.

“He’s a nihilist,” Horvath said of his character. “He’s seen and committed so much death he knows life has no meaning. He just keeps kicking.

“But he’s also the most deadly human being on Earth. You can’t kill him and if he wants something he never relents. He’s like a human tank, you cannot stop him.”

Sledge does have people he cares about and one is a former lover who is targeted by The Labyrinth., which sparks him into action.

Horvath has published the book himself and it is available to buy online at sledgevsbooks.com.