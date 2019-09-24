Estranged from the Irwins - Steve Irwin's sister Joy's sadness over separation

Steve Irwin's sister Joy Muscillo has revealed the secret heartbreak at the centre of their family.

Muscillo and her family used to run the Australia Zoo with the Irwins, but were "walked out" by Terri Irwin in mid-2016.

LAWRENCE SMITH/STUFF Steve Irwin's sister Joy has revealed the heartbreak at the centre of the family.

She's now revealed that she's estranged from her brother's wife and children in an interview with The Daily Mail.

"'I keep away from all that," she said. "It's just very sad... family stuff."

Muscillo also revealed she was under a confidentiality agreement which stopped her from speaking about what happened.

Bindi Irwin, daughter of late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, announces engagement

However, she added that while that agreement has run out, she's chosen to keep the family dramas private.

Bindi Irwin became engaged to Chandler Powell on her 21st birthday.

Powell proposed at the Irwin-owned Australia Zoo "surrounded by animals" where they met.

Mum Terri Irwin said her father would have been "so very happy" if he was still around on the "best day ever".