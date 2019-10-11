Rihanna says Donald Trump is ‘the most mentally ill human being in America’

Rihanna wonders if the nation's gun problems are in a hopeless place.

The 31-year-old pop star told Vogue magazine she finds it crazy that US President Donald Trump considers mass shootings in the United States part a "mental health" issue while assault weapons can be purchased over the counter.

She also wonders if the president might be less dismissive of the gun epidemic if not for the fact that white men are frequently behind the random killings taking place in malls and schools nationwide.

Rihanna hits out US president's claim that gun violence is a "mental health" issue.

"It is devastating," she said. "People are being murdered by war weapons that they legally purchase. This is just not normal. That should never, ever be normal."

The Barbadian native accuses the president of being mentally unwell and says mass shootings should be recognised as acts of terrorism.

"The fact that it's classified as something different because of the colour of their skin? It's a slap in the face. It's completely racist," she continued. "Put an Arab man with that same weapon in that same Walmart and there is no way that Trump would sit there and address it publicly as a mental health problem."

She added: "The most mentally ill human being in America right now seems to be the president."

Rihanna was referring to the August 3 slaughter in El Paso, Texas, where 46 people were shot by a white man with anti-immigrant views while shopping in a Walmart. Nearly half of them died. The singer, who has homes in London, Paris and Los Angeles, is also troubled by the current administration's hardline position on immigration.

"I almost feel sick to my stomach," she said. "I don't even believe this is happening in real life. In front of my eyes. In front of the world. It's not even hidden. This is blatant."

New York Daily News