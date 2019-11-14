Drag queen Pissi Myles causes a stir with unexpected appearance at the impeachment hearings

It's the first day of US President Donald Trump's impeachment hearing in Washington, and things are already off to a surprising start - but perhaps not for the reason you think.

New York-based drag performer Pissi Myles made a splash at the Longworth House Office Building, sporting a towering blonde wig and shiny red minidress as she passed through security.

"It's a crazy day in Washington! I'm flipping my wig over the high-energy proceedings today," Myles said in an interview with NBC News. "Tensions are high, and the bar for who's allowed in the Longworth House is very, very low."

According to Myles' personal Facebook, she's in Washington to cover the hearing with Happs, an open-source live news network.

"Check us out on the app-i'll be commenting on what's going on, and probably causing a ruckus in day drag," she posted, accompanied by cry-laughing emoji.

Myles wasn't too far off: Several pictures of the drag queen - and appropriately snarky tweets - quickly took off on social media.

When not covering Capitol Hill, Myles holds the title of Miss Fish NYC 2014, a pageant to find the "fishiest" queen in the city (a term for when a performer looks very feminine).

She is also the winner of Cycle 4 of Mimi Imfurst's Philly Drag Wars, a 13-week competition in the style of RuPaul's Drag Race. She has produced successful comedy shows and, in 2017, she wrote and starred in Babashook, a parody music video about The Babadook being a gay icon.

Now, it seems she can add "congressional correspondent" to her résumé.