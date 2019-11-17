'This is what Twitter is for': will.i.am defends calling Qantas staffer 'racist'

Many Australians are angry that Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am publicly named and shamed a Qantas flight attendant who he has accused of racism.

The musician, who is due to perform in Auckland on Sunday night, had the police called on him by a flight attendant while en route to a concert in Sydney.

He said the police were called after he took too long to put his laptop away.

Will.i.am tweeted, saying the flight attendant was "overly aggressive" to him because he couldn't hear her through his noise-cancelling headphones.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images Will.i.am has called a Qantas flight attendant "racist" after she called the cops on him. (file photo)

"I don't want to believe she racist. But she has clearly aimed all her frustrations only at the people of colour," he said.

Qantas, Australia's national airline, said it "completely rejected" the allegation that the incident had anything to do with race.

"There was a misunderstanding on board, which seems to have been exacerbated by will.i.am wearing noise cancelling headphones and not being able to hear instructions from crew," a spokesman said in a statement to AAP.

"We'll be following up with will.i.am and wish him well for the rest of the tour."

Australians also hit back at the singer, saying it was wrong for him to name the flight attendant on social media. After landing in Sydney, and being met by Australian police on the ground, he tweeted a photo of a policeman and named the flight attendant who called the police.

"This is how your greeted when you land from Brisbane to Sydney flying Qantas with a #RacistFlightattendant," he said.

"She sent the police after me because I couldn't hear the P.A while making beats on the plane wearing noise cancelling headphones."

Channel 7 entertainment reporter Peter Ford, among others, hit back at will.i.am, saying he should have gone through the normal complaint's process rather than tweeting to his fanbase of more than 12 million.

"You're using 'star power' to get what you want. Grow up," Ford said.

But will.i.am said he had a duty to call out what he saw as racist behaviour.

"We are supposed to call out wrong doings so we can have a safer more compassionate world," he said.

"If I did something wrong, or if I was the slightest bit rude to a fan or a journalist during work, I would be publicly named... this is what Twitter is for."

Will.i.am and the Black Eyed Peas would be performing in Auckland on Sunday night, as part of the Friday Jams festival at Western Springs.

Pop singer Janet Jackson headlines the event, which also included 50 Cent and Jason Derulo.

