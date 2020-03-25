Coronavirus: All the celebrities who've tested positive for the virus

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to grow globally, even Hollywood is not immune to the virus.

Here is the list of the celebrities who have tested positive for Covid-19.

SUPPLIED Tom Hanks, Olga Kurylenko and Idris Elba have all tested positive for coronavirus.

TOM HANKS AND RITA WILSON

Tom Hanks was one of the first celebrities to hold his hand up to having caught the virus.

He and his wife Rita made the revelation while in Australia, but it was later thought the pair had caught the virus while in the US. The pair now says they "feel better."

GETTY IMAGES Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson.

IDRIS ELBA AND SABRINE DHOWE-ELBA

TWITTER Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre-Elba tested positive for coronavirus.

Elba revealed he had the virus in a tweet that surprised many. It's believed he caught it at a Wembley event in the UK which was attended by the Canadian Prime Minister's wife.

"This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic," Elba said.

Sabrine, his wife, also tested positive a week later. She'd been in isolation with the Luther actor.

GRETA THUNBERG

The Swedish climate activist said she's been ill and suspects she caught the coronavirus after a trip to central Europe. Thunberg was not tested as in Sweden you cannot be tested for the virus unless you are in need of emergency medical treatment, the teen wrote on Instagram.

HARVEY WEINSTEIN

​It was reported that convicted rapist and disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for coronavirus, while in jail.

Stuart C. Wilson Harvey Weinstein.

Weinstein was one of two inmates who have tested positive, prison officials told The Niagara Gazette.

DANIEL DAE-KIM

Hannes Magerstaedt Actor Daniel Dae Kim.

Lost and Hawai'i 5-0 actor Daniel Dae-Kim tested positive.

"Looks like I'll be ok, but I wanted share my journey with you in the hopes that you find it informative or helpful. Hope you all stay safe, calm, and above all, healthy," he posted at the time.

He's now also revealed that he's recovered overnight.

OLGA KURYLENKO

AP Olga Kurylenko.

​James Bond actress Olga Kurylenko was one of those forced to quarantine after a positive test.

Along with a photo of her window, Olga wrote to her followers, "Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus. I've actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms."

She's posted overnight that she's now getting better.

​KRISTOFER HIVJU

HBO Kristofer Hijvu,

​Kristofer Hivju, best known for playing bearded Tormund on Game of Thrones, has coronavirus.

Hivju revealed the diagnosis in an Instagram post, saying that he is currently self-quarantining with his family in Norway.

​COLTON UNDERWOOD

THE BACHELOR /ABC TWEET Former US Bachelor Colton Underwood.

Former star of The Bachelor Colton Underwood joined the growing group of celebrities who have tested positive for coronavirus.

Underwood posted a video on his social media pages saying he has been following all social distancing rules for a week, but tested positive.

"The main thing is I can't even walk up a flight of stairs without being out of breath or going to the bathroom without having to sit down because I'm exhausted," he said.

Underwood says he is recovering and self-isolating at his girlfriend's family home in Huntington Beach, California.

ANDY COHEN

Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen the 51-year-old host of the long-running Bravo late-night show Watch What Happens Live said on Instagram and Twitter Friday afternoon that he has also tested positive, and will not do shows from home as he had planned.

"As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we're putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better," Cohen wrote.

PLACIDO DOMINGO

Laszlo Balogh Opera star Placido Domingo .

Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo said he has become infected with the coronavirus.

The 79-year-old Domingo said in a post on his personal Facebook account Sunday that "I feel it is my moral duty to announce to you that I have tested positive."