Kiwi sense of humour shines amid serious coronavirus news

They say laughter is the best medicine and coronavirus gives plenty of excuses for horsing around (file photo).

As the contry prepares to go into a four-week lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19, some Kiwis are finding laughter is the best medicine.

Facebook page Our New Zealand poked fun at customers panic-buying at supermarkets and liquor stores, with a #throwbackthursday post of full shelves of toilet paper.

Auckland-based South African-born comedian Urzila Carlson has been keeping her fans entertained with videos from her self-isolation.

Facebook/Our New Zealand The Our New Zealand Facebook page pokes fun at panic-buying of toilet paper with this meme.

A recent Facebook video showed her with a face mask of hand wipes, drinking as the night wore on.

But Carlson also had a noise level warning for her neighbours, tweeting: "...Screaming is a parenting technique".

Another New Zealand comedian, Ben Hurley, brought some smiles by making light of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's recent addresses, including her rare live televised address on Saturday.

Before Ardern appeared, Hurley guessed the address was about Ardern's engagement to partner Clark Gayford.

GETTY IMAGES Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made a rare live televised address to the nation on March 21 but the somber occasion was ripe for jokes.

Meanwhile, Kiwi comedians have also been making fun of themselves and the comedy industry.

7 Days host Jeremy Corbett shared a photo of himself in an empty theatre with the caption: "They say Coronavirus has hurt comedy but I haven't noticed any difference in crowd numbers at my shows."

Twitter/Jeremy Corbett Comedian Jeremy Corbett makes fun of himself, posting this picture on Twitter saying coronavirus had not made a difference to crowd numbers.

While New Zealand celebrities have made fun of the situation, many were also using their fame to spread helpful, positive messages, including a 'United against Covid-19' message.

Seven Sharp presenter Hilary Barry shared an advert, featuring herself and other celebrities encouraging everyone to do what they are told.