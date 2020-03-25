Australian reporter Richard Wilkins returns three positive coronavirus tests, no symptoms

Kiwi born Australian broadcaster Richard Wilkins says he can't believe he's returned a positive coronavirus result three times now - despite showing no symptoms.

It's now over a week since Wilkins revealed he'd tested positive for the virus.

RICHARD WILKINS / INSTAGRAM Kiwi born Australian broadcaster Richard Wilkins says he can't believe he's returned a positive coronavirus result three times now - despite showing no symptoms.

"So .... I've now returned a positive result THREE times... still can't believe it as I still have ZERO symptoms.

"They tested me again today ,.. and hopefully will return a NEGATIVE result. Fingers crossed!!!" Wilkins posted on his Instagram.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: NZ-born entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins tests positive for virus

* Coronavirus: Formula One champ Lewis Hamilton dismisses virus fears

* Coronavirus: Fan at Tool concert with NZ's third confirmed case test negative for virus

Wilkins has also hit out at the health department's way of dealing with people showing no symptoms.

"The suggestion is .... that 3 days after the last symptom ...people should 'assume' that they're over this thing ... and 'proceed with caution' !

"I find this totally unacceptable and irresponsible! I completely understand the fact that the last thing the Health Dept wants to do is spend days retesting people like me... and God knows that I don't want to soak up resources... but I don't see how I can walk out my front door until I have a clean 'bill of health'!

"I know the health system is fighting a huge battle ... and resources are stretched ...but in clear conscience ... I can't put others at risk ... until I'm assured that I'm not POSITIVE anymore ! Love to all RW"

Wilkins revealed his positive test result after he met Rita Wilson in Sydney.

Wilson, along with her husband Tom Hanks, revealed they were positive for coronavirus while they were filming in Australia earlier this month.