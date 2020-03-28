Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson return to US after coronavirus isolation

Actors Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson returned to the United States, weeks after testing positive in Australia for Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The two arrived in Los Angeles by private jet, and couldn't look any happier, TMZ and The New York Post reported.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Tom Hanks, left, and Rita Wilson arrive at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles earlier this year.

The New York Post said that Hanks, 63, was seen stretching down to touch the tarmac then doing a celebration dance after the aircraft arrived in Los Angeles.

Hanks and Wilson were hospitalised briefly on Australia's Gold Coast after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier in March.

They then spent time in self-isolation, but checked in with fans via Instagram.

The Oscar-winning actor was in Australia for the pre-production of director Baz Luhrmann's biopic on Elvis Presley, to play the role of the star's manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Production ceased after Hanks confirmed the news of Covid-19.

Wilson made her singing debut at the Sydney Opera House at an event which was attended by approximately 207 people, including Hanks.