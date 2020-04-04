'No one is immune': Broadcaster Sela Alo's stark virus warning to Pasifika, Māori

Former Flava broadcaster Sela Alo has coronavirus.

The one time Flava breakfast host has revealed he tested positive when the cases were in double digits. As of Saturday, the total number of coronavirus cases in New Zealand stood at 950.

He's also issued a stark warning to Pacific and Māori that "no one is immune" to the virus.

SELA ALO / INSTAGRAM Former Flava broadcaster Sela Alo has coronavirus.

Alo is understood to have a heart condition, but says his first priority was to make sure everyone he'd been in contact with before his diagnosis was ok. "I'm very thankful they are."

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Risk of devastation if vulnerable Pacific nations can't control spread

* Coronavirus could be deadlier for vulnerable communities

* Coronavirus: Positive tests deliver Covid-19 threat to doorstep of Waitomo, Ōtorohanga

Alo also urged communities to listen to the coronavirus advice and pay heed to the lockdown.

"You will never know until #Covid19 actually hits you whether you're going to be strong enough to come out the other side.

"We're not playing any games here and no one is immune. This isn't worth the risk for you and your families.

"Staying in your bubble doesn't mean creating a bubble larger than who lives in your house now! In other words, you can't meet up with anyone including other family for any reason - that is not ok!

"When you have contact outside your bubble, the chance of transmission increases.

"And our Māori and Pacific Communities are at super risk because most of us already suffer from underlying medical conditions such as Heart disease and Diabetes.

"Please keep to your bubble, keep local and play your part. Stay home and save lives - simple," he concluded.