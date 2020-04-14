Liam Hemsworth quits vegan diet after ending up in hospital with kidney stone

Liam Hemsworth probably just lived through one of the most difficult years of his life - and it's not only because of his divorce to singer Miley Cyrus.

In a new interview with Men's Health, the Aussie actor revealed that months after their December 2018 wedding, he suffered a health scare that left him in hospital.

"[In] February of last year I was feeling lethargic. Then I got a kidney stone. It was one of the most painful weeks of my life," he shared for the first time. "I was doing press for Isn't It Romantic. But I had to go to the hospital and get surgery."

Turns out, the 30-year-old had a build up of oxalates - an organic acid found in vegetables and plants - in his system which likely stemmed from his vegan diet, so he reassessed what he ate.

"Once you get one kidney stone, you have a 50 per cent chance of getting another one if you continue eating the way you were eating," he explained. "So I had to completely rethink what I was putting in my body."

Months prior to his secret health battle, Hemsworth and Cyrus also lost their Malibu house in the Woolsey Fire that swept through LA, which he said was "a s....y thing to live through". Then last August, just when it appeared they were rebuilding their lives, the couple announced they were separating after just eight months of marriage.

But it is through this series of life-changing events, Hemsworth now holds dear "the little things".

"It's something I always try to remind myself to do, especially in times that maybe things aren't going the way I planned or the way I wanted things to go," he told the magazine. "Appreciating what I do have and searching for things that make me happy and things that make me a better person."

It appears he may have found exactly what he was searching for in new girlfriend Gabriella Brooks. The pair were first linked in December 2019 and have been inseparable ever since. And while he now leads the simple life with the Aussie model, he admits that it was a little chaotic at times during the last year.

"For a long period of time, it was very stressful, and it really got to me," he said of the media attention. "Yeah, look, there are times when you want to lash out and say something... These days I don't want to invest any more time in worrying about that sort of stuff.

"I remind myself of what to appreciate now and to enjoy every moment as much as possible, whether that be working or with my family or whatever I'm doing. Just trying to find a positive in it all and enjoy life as much as possible."

