Jacinda Ardern impressed by comedian Melanie Bracewell's photo recreations

Melanie Bracewell's Jacinda Ardern recreations have earned praise from the Prime Minister herself.

The Kiwi comedian has been posting impressions and recreations of some of Ardern's iconic photographs on her Instagram account.

It's earned Bracewell plenty of fans, including Ardern, who commented on one post: "You've done my makeup better than I do."

It all started with Bracewell experimenting with TikTok during the coronavirus lockdown. A commenter on the app mentioned how much she looked like the Prime Minister.

That prompted Bracewell to see see if she could copy Arden's look with right makeup and styling.

The final results were impressive, and clearly, Bracewell was hooked.

Bracewell's latest Instagram post features her version of Ardern's Vogue photo shoot and a rather amusing take on the PM's meeting with US President Donald Trump.

"I'm in too deep," Bracewell captioned the post.