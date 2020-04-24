Tom Hanks' present for bullied Aussie boy named Corona

Tom Hanks has sent a letter and a Corona brand typewriter to an Australian boy who wrote to him about being bullied over his name, Corona.

Corona De Vries, an eight-year-old from the Gold Coast, wrote to the Hollywood star after he and his wife, Rita, had spent more than two weeks in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19 there.

GETTY IMAGES Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks were tested positive for coronavirus in Australia.

The boy had written to Hanks saying: "I heard on the news you and your wife had caught the coronavirus," Channel 7 News reported.

"Are you OK?"

READ MORE:

* Tom Hanks shares coronavirus symptoms one week after diagnosis

* Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

* Tom Hanks' coronavirus diagnosis hits home

He said he loved his name but people at school called him the coronavirus, which made him "sad and angry".

"Your letter made my wife and I feel so wonderful!" Hanks replied in a letter typed on a Corona typewriter which he had taken to the Gold Coast.