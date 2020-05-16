Piers Morgan praises PM on Twitter: 'I wish we had a leader like Jacinda Ardern'

UK health secretary Matt Hancock has said that 31,203 people died in care homes in April, of which 11,560 died with coronavirus.

Controversial British broadcaster Piers Morgan has praised Jacinda Ardern's response to the Covid-19 pandemic, tweeting that he wishes the UK had a leader like her.

The Good Morning Britain host, who recently tested negative for coronavirus, retweeted a video that, by comparing New Zealand and the UK's approaches to the crisis, damns the UK's "herd immunity" response, which Kiwi scientists said they found "horrifying".

The three-minute video, originally posted by far-left organisation Momentum, also suggests that New Zealand has been more effective in terms of things like provision of PPE equipment, contact tracing and quarantining.

In the UK to date, about 34,000 people have died of coronavirus.

"This is incredibly damning," Morgan captioned the video. "I wish we had a leader like Jacinda Ardern."

Although Morgan, an outspoken supporter of the Conservative or Tory party, seems an unlikely Ardern fan, this is not the first time he has praised her leadership.

Last month, he called on UK politicians to follow her lead in taking a pay cut.