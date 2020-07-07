Imagine the most memorable moments from Kanye West's first term as US President

The rapper has missed the deadline to file the paperwork in six states.

SATIRE: Gosh, those four years went quickly, didn’t they?

There are so many things to discuss from Kanye West’s first term as President of the United States of America – from international incidents to international chart-toppers – but, as we gear up for the 2024 election, here are the most memorable moments of President West’s first term.

The-Dominion-Post The President has become well-known for giving press briefings in sunglasses.

Inauguration Day

There are so many standouts from January 20, 2021, it’s almost impossible to choose just one.

There’s the vision of the incumbent and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, arriving at the Capitol building in the President’s 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR Stirling Moss to the amplified strains of Jesus Walks, each outfitted in shades of beige from the latest Yeezy collection.

Or the crowd gathered to welcome the new leader, every person wearing a custom-designed face mask (the US death toll from Covid-19 stood at nearly half a million) emblazoned with a picture of the First Lady’s plumped up lips; each guest at the inauguration also received a free Kylie Lip Kit.

Getty-Images The President and First Lady.

Or the assembled press, led by a row of cameras from E!, recording the first ever live episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Weeks earlier, the President had announced a Kardashians spinoff, The Wests Hit the West Wing, that would have unprecedented access to the first couple and the White House, obtaining far more coverage than any news outlet.

Or the image, fleetingly caught by a CNN camera, of former First Lady Michelle Obama, discreetly dabbing her eyes in her seat a few rows back from the front.

But the moment that will go down in history will be the reading of the Oath of Office.

“I do solemnly swear,” read Chief Justice John G Roberts, “that I will faithfully execute the Office of the President of the United States -”

“Yo John, Imma let you finish,” the incumbent interrupted, grabbing the microphone from the Chief Justice, “but I’m gonna be the best President of all time. I’m not just gonna be President of the United States, I’m gonna be President of the entire world.”

Cut to Mrs Obama, openly weeping.

First glimpse of the new White House

kim kardashian/twitter Official photos released by the White House show the Wests’ minimalst makeover.

”We should rename it the Beige House,” the First Lady joked as she welcomed E!’s cameras into the refurbished official residence for the first time, and she wasn’t kidding; the Wests had completely remodelled the White House in the style of their minimalist, Axel Vervoordt-designed home in LA.

Gone are the portraits, the antiques, the artworks; the Blue Room is no longer blue.

The custom Steinway whose ivories presidents have tinkled since 1938 remains, but has been moved to the new White House recording studio.

Kim Kardashian/INstagram Like other First Families before them, the Wests moved their pet dog into the White House.

In the Executive Residence, the President and First Lady added a new wing to accommodate the needs of the Wests Hit the West Wing production crew, as well as a personal McDonalds, so the President could always have access to his favourite food.

Apart from that, it’s shades of beige, white and grey, with so little furniture that during state banquets, dignitaries are forced to eat in shifts.

Looking up – and down – to solve homelessness

In a well-publicised stoush with Congress, President West tried to have the Constitution changed so that his South Africa-born pal Elon Musk could be Vice President.

Chris Carlson/AP Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Elon Musk explains Project Going Down.

When that failed, and with the West-Carter ticket firmly ensconced in the Oval Office (the Vice President’s husband, Jay-Z, would eventually find a role in the West administration as the President’s personal secretary), President West found another job for his foreign-born friend: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

This allowed Musk to pursue his dream of colonising Mars under the guise of sending America’s homeless there. The first step of the project would see homeless people taken off the streets and housed in Star Wars-style rounded houses located underground.

While Project Going Down has been controversial, with detractors saying it does nothing to rectify the socio-economoic iniquities that led to such high rates of homelessness in the first place, the President has been resolute in saying he is doing more to get homeless people off the streets than any before him.

That may be true had a single person yet moved into one of the underground houses, let alone been sent to Mars, although the taxpayer bill for Project Going Down is well into the billions.

The Gold Digger debacle

A major international incident was threatened when a British tabloid revealed the First Lady’s Secret Service code name was “Gold Digger.”

Mrs West, however, ably defused the situation in her typically neutral style, saying she was happy to be named after what she considered to be one of her husband’s best songs, and redirecting questions towards her initiative “Be Beautiful”, which issues contour makeup kits to low-income children and has made daily squats part of the curriculum in every public school.

Getty Images In a surprise move, during the 2020 campaign former President Donald Trump told Americans to “vote for me... or, if you’re sick of party politics, vote for Kanye.”

The President pointed out the title was inaccurate anyway as his wife was already an exceptionally wealthy woman before they married, reaching billionaire status just months after her husband.

“We walked into the White House very, very rich,” he told reporters.

The campaign slogan

Despite entering the race so late that he was a write-in candidate in many states, President West won the 2020 election in a landslide.

Commentators based that partly on his name recognition, partly on his pledge to write a new national anthem within the first six weeks in office, and partly on his bold plan to eradicate Covid-19 through sponsorship agreements with Sonos, UberEats, Netflix, a high-end escort service and other companies that would see their branding appear on Airforce 1 in exchange for offering free services to Americans who stayed in lockdown (for the record, this plan never even came close to fruition).

Getty-Images The President and First Lady at a recent audience with the Queen.

But more than any of that, it was the President’s campaign slogan that won him the election.

“Born to be in the West Wing”: Simple, accurate, so utterly fitting. Impossible to argue with; impossible to ignore.

Plus, it’s reusable.

“I was born to be in the West Wing, but I’m not the only one,” the President said at his first inauguration.

“I’ve got four kids here, four little Wests, and when I’m done being President, I’m gonna hand it on to one of them!”

As one of President West’s advisors whispered in his ear, a camera caught Mrs Obama, quietly slipping from her seat.