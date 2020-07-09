Paddy Gower tests negative for Covid-19 after using same supermarket as 'absconded' coronavirus patient

Journalist Patrick Gower, who visited the Auckland supermarket at the centre of a Covid-19 scare, says he is angry the public weren't informed earlier.

Newshub’s Patrick Gower, who was forced to self-isolate after visiting the same Auckland Countdown as the man who escaped from a Covid-19 isolation facility on Tuesday night, says the Government should have informed the public earlier there was a possible Coronavirus-positive person “on the loose in Auckland.”

“This isn’t tiddlywinks, this is Covid-19 we’re playing with,” he told The AM Show host Duncan Garner this morning.

Gower tested negative for Covid-19 on Thursday morning and is now out of isolation.

The Government should have announced the man’s escape on Tuesday night, even before his coronavirus test came back positive the following morning, Gower said.

Three Patrick Gower is in self-isolation after visiting the same supermarket as a Covid-19 patient.

“The guy escaped around 6.50pm... Why at about 8pm that night when he got back and we knew there had been a guy from a high risk country who had not got his test results back on the loose in Auckland, why didn’t the New Zealand Government tell people then?

“People like me wouldn’t have gone to the supermarket, people would have been careful, but instead they stayed quiet about it until 1pm yesterday. That’s a 17 hour delay.”

Not only had Gower visited the same supermarket as the escapee, who had arrived on a flight from New Delhi, India, on July 3, he had even shopped in the same aisle.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Countdown supermarket on Aucklandâs Victoria St West. A man who has tested positive for Covid-19 âabscondedâ from managed isolation and went to a supermarket in central Auckland on Tuesday evening, Health Minister Chris Hipkins says.

“Just like this selfish idiot I bought some shaving equipment, and I got some shampoo, got a little bit of kombucha and a few other things,” he told Garner.

Gower claimed he was at the supermarket at 10.42am, calling into question Countdown’s claim it opened for only three minutes on Wednesday morning.

”My receipt is right here,” Gower said, showing the item on camera.

“I was there at 10.42 and the supermarket stayed open for ages, and there were people going in and out of it.”

Gower said thanks to the escapee’s selfishness and the Government’s inaction, he was now wasting doctors’ time and resources.