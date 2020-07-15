John Travolta's girlfriend died of breast cancer in 1977, now he's lost his wife Kelly Preston to the same disease

More than 40 years before his wife Kelly Preston died of breast cancer, John Travolta lost a girlfriend to the same disease.

Travolta met the actress Diana Hyland in 1976, on the set of the TV movie The Boy in the Plastic Bubble.

18 years his senior, Hyland played Travolta’s mother in the film, but the pair had a connection from the outset.

Supplied/Getty Images John Travolta with his then-girlfriend Diana Hyland, who died of breast cancer in 1977.

“We were like two maniacs talking all the time on the set of Bubble,” Travolta told People in 1977. “After a month it became romantic.”

Hyland had had a mastectomy the year before she and Travolta met, but the cancer returned and her health deteriorated quickly.

Travolta left the New York set of Saturday Night Fever and returned to Los Angeles to be with Hyland when it became clear she didn't have long to live.

He told People he was with her when she died on March 27, 1977 aged 41, and “felt the breath go out of her.”

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Travolta’s wife of 28 years, Kelly Preston, died of breast cancer on Monday.

“I have never been more in love with anyone in my life,” Travolta added.

“And the odd thing is just before we met I thought I would never have a successful relationship. She told me that she too had thought the same thing. Then, bam.”

He said he coped with Hyland’s death with the help of the Scientology Church.

Travolta went on to date actresses including Catherine Deneuve and Marilu Hnner before meeting Kelly Preston in 1987.

The couple wed in 1991 and were married for 28 years before Preston died of breast cancer on Monday.