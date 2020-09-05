Former Fair Go host Kevin Milne reveals prostate cancer scare

Former Fair Go host Kevin Milne has been diagnosed with low-grade prostate cancer.

The 71-year-old retired broadcaster told Newstalk ZB Saturday morning host Jack Tame that he had this week received the results of a prostate biopsy, after an MRI scan had revealed there was a high likelihood of cancer.

“So Wednesday’s meeting with my specialist was one of those you took along someone close to you for support – my wife Linda was with me,” he said.

The system used to grade prostate cancer is called the Gleason score, which indicates how aggressive the cancer is.

“If you’re a one, you’re damn lucky. If you’re a five, you’re in trouble,” Milne said.

“I got a one. A tiny amount of cancer, but contained and slow-moving – no further treatment required.”

Milne said despite their relief, he and his wife felt it was wrong to celebrate, as they have several close friends fighting cancer.

But he was still thankful for the experience.

“I reckon facing even the slightest prospect of death, if you survive it, is a gift,” he said.

“Nothing else can shove right before your eyes who it is and what it is that’s important.”

He added that in his case, “wife and family loomed large, the house renovations didn’t”.

About 3100 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer each year in New Zealand, with around 650 dying from the disease.

September is the awareness month for prostate cancer, with the campaign Blue September.