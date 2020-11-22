Joseph Gordon-Levitt invites Wellingtonians on a movie date at The Roxy Cinema

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt wants Wellingtonians to join him for a screening of Mank at The Roxy Cinema in Miramar.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is heading to a Wellington cinema tonight – and he wants locals to join him.

The actor put a call-out on his Instagram Stories on Sunday morning, inviting Wellingtonians to attend the 5pm screening of the David Fincher drama Mank at The Roxy Cinema in Miramar.

“Hey, this is a message for folks in Wellington in New Zealand, where I am,” he said in a video message.

”I’m going to go to the movies tonight. It’s actually my first time going to a cinema in nine months or something since before the pandemic hit.”

Stuff Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt said in an Instagram Stories post he will be going to see a movie at The Roxy Cinema.

READ MORE:

* Joseph Gordon-Levitt moves new TV production to New Zealand to escape Covid-19 pandemic in the US

* New Zealand's booming film and TV industry in a 'golden era' thanks to Covid safe haven

* 7500: Joseph Gordon-Levitt discusses 'the hardest acting job of my life'



The Inception star continued: "I’m really, really excited to go – I’m going to see a movie with a friend of mine I’m working with right now called Mank, an incredible new movie that David Fincher did.

“My friend is named Arliss Howard, he’s a fantastic actor, we’re working together here, and he’s in this movie and we’re going to go see it in a theatre.

“I thought it would be fun if there were more people in the theatre.”

SUPPLIED The Roxy in Miramar is one of New Zealand's leading independent cinemas.

Paddy Doyle from The Roxy Cinema said Gordon-Levitt’s post had come as a nice surprise.

“I’ve just seen the post now. Brilliant – I’m glad to hear he’s going to come in,” he said.

“It’s already picking up as a session. When I came in it was only around 20 per cent full, now it’s already half-full, so I have a feeling that might be why.”

Gordon-Levitt revealed he was in New Zealand working on a project that he had been unable to continue in Los Angeles due to the coronavirus pandemic in an interview with The Talk on CBS last month.

“We couldn't find a way that felt really safe to us, so we came here to New Zealand,” he said.

“They've handled the pandemic in an incredible way and life is like normal.”

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is directing, producing and starring in a new Apple TV series, Mr Corman.

Gordon-Levitt is set to star in and produce a new comedy-drama for Apple TV, Mr Corman.

There have been reported sightings of Gordon-Levitt in the Wellington suburb of Island Bay but this is the first confirmation of the actor’s presence in the capital.

He said in his Instagram Stories post while he didn't want to “gloat” about being in New Zealand, he was “incredibly grateful” to be here.