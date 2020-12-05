Strictly Come Dancing star slammed on social media for claiming face masks to prevent spread of Covid-19 don't work

The former Strictly Coming Dancing star shared an Instagram post on Thursday that argued there was no proof that wearing a mask stops the spread of the coronavirus.

New Zealand ballroom dancer Brendan Cole has issued an apology on social media for his “totally irresponsible” post arguing there is no proof that wearing face masks stops the spread of Covid-19.

The former Strictly Coming Dancing star shared an Instagram post on Thursday that read: "The first randomised trial of more than 6000 individuals to assess the effectiveness of surgical face masks against Sars-CoV-2 infection did not statistically significantly reduce the incident of infection.”

"The so-called 'Danmask-19 Trial,' published November 18, 2020, in the Annals of Internal Medicine, include 3,030 individuals assigned to wear a surgical face mask and 2,994 unmasked controls."

Cole’s followers and medical professionals were quick to discredit the statement.

"No it didn't," commented NHS surgical doctor Dr Joshua Wolrich on the post that has since been deleted.

"We already know they do and have plenty of studies looking at it."

"Think before you share crap that fits with what you want to believe, otherwise you become directly responsible for people coming to harm.

"Do the right thing and delete this misinformation."

Cole's fans were quick to criticise him for sharing the message and urged him to delete the post, which he did.

Many also let him know that they had unfollowed him for spreading "misinformation" and "putting others at risk".

"I work in healthcare and have had patients refuse to wear masks because of this type of misinformation putting others at risk," one person commented.

“When I read it I thought it was irresponsible for someone with your voice and platform. You have a right to your opinion and beliefs, but you know that you are being contentious and it is not helpful," said another.

Although the UK-based Kiwi dancer apologised, he indicated that the criticism had done little to change his views.

“I will point out that there is plenty of evidence to the contrary and it is up to each of us to believe what we believe,” he wrote.

“I am doing what I am told and wearing [a mask] but have the right to protest... or at least I used to!”

Cole was told he should "stick to dancing".