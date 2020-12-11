George Clooney hospitalised after losing 12kg too quickly

Actor George Clooney was hospitalised for losing 12kg of weight too quickly for his new Netflix sci-fi movie.

Clooney was diagnosed with pancreatitis ahead of the start of filming for The Midnight Sky.

Clooney told UK tabloid The Mirror he believed his diet may have contributed to his illness.

Netflix George Clooney lost too much weight for his new film too quickly.

“I think I was trying too hard to lose the weight quickly and probably wasn’t taking care of myself,” Clooney said.

READ MORE:

* The Midnight Sky: George Clooney's Netflix drama assembled from familiar parts

* George Clooney reveals the 'dumb' parenting mistake he and Amal made with their twins

* George Clooney's secret to cutting his hair, as seen on TV

* George Clooney reveals he almost starred in this iconic romantic movie

* George Clooney's bushy beard solidifies his status as Hollywood's most handsome Silver Fox



“It took a few weeks to get better and as a director, it’s not so easy because you need energy.

“We were out on this glacier in Finland, which made it a lot harder work. But it certainly helped with the character.”

Clooney also said that having to grow a beard for the role in The Midnight Sky proved less than popular at home.

“I grew a big ugly beard and my son loved it because he’d hide things in it which I wouldn’t know about until I got to work and I’d be like, ‘Oh, there’s a popsicle stuck in my beard’.

“But my wife and daughter were really happy when it came off because it was very hard to find a face underneath all that mess.”

In The Midnight Sky, Clooney plays a dying scientist, who is alone at a base deep inside the Arctic circle.

The movie debuts on Netflix on December 23, but is currently playing selected cinemas around New Zealand.