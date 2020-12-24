Facebook boots celebrity chef Pete Evans over Covid-19 misinformation

Celebrity chef Pete Evans has been removed from Facebook just days after telling Sydney followers to not get tested for Covid-19.

The social media giant, which Evans often used to communicate with followers, said his profile was removed for multiple breaches of its misinformation and harm policies.

James Brickwood/Sydney Morning Herald Pete Evans has been dropped by many brands in Australia and The Warehouse in New Zealand.

Evans has repeatedly shared Covid-19 misinformation and conspiracy theories throughout the pandemic.

"We don't allow anyone to share misinformation about Covid-19 that could lead to imminent physical harm or Covid-19 vaccines that have been debunked by public health experts," a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement.

"We have clear policies against this type of content and we've removed Chef Pete Evans' Facebook Page for repeated violations of these policies."

Facebook had previously removed posts made by Evans that they deemed contained misinformation.

Earlier this year, Evans was fined A$25,000 by the Therapeutic Goods Administration over complaints about a "BioCharger" device that he claimed could be used in relation to "Wuhan Coronavirus".

The TGA said the claim had no apparent foundation.

Then Seven cut him loose from his A$800,000 My Kitchen Rules contract due to cost-cutting and the show's ratings decline. In September, he hosted conspiracy theorist David Icke for a two-hour chat on his podcast.

In November, Pan Macmillan, the publisher of Evans' cookbooks, announced it was "finalising its contractual relationship" with him after he shared a cartoon image of a butterfly whose wing pattern was in the form of a "sonnenrad" (black sun), an ancient Norse symbol that has been appropriated by neo-Nazis in recent years.

Then Ten dumped him from I'm a Celebrity... Get me Out of Here! The sponsors, and the retailers who carry Evans-associated product lines then boycotted him.

Evans, who has been heavily criticised by the medical community for using his platform to peddle conspiracy theories, said "disease would set into these people [politicians] for the corruption and lies they perpetrate".

In October, Facebook announced that they would ban ads that discourage people from getting vaccines, this will also apply to ads that discourage people from getting a Covid-19 vaccine.

With Lydia Lynch.