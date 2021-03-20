Piers Morgan digs in heels in feud against Meghan Markle, again

Piers Morgan could learn a thing or two from Frozen.

The headline-making former tabloid editor and long-standing TV presenter, just can't let it go.

Today he re-tweeted a clipping from Private Eye News, “Britain's best-selling news and current affairs magazine". The article claimed to list all the times Meghan and Harry had contradicted themselves during their tell-all Oprah interview.

Jonathan Brady/AP British television host Piers Morgan quit the Good Morning Britain program on Tuesday after making controversial comments about the Duchess of Sussex.

His caption was short and sweet – three laugh-cry emojis and “Nice work" with a tag to the publication.

The Private Eye article listed the 10 moments from the interview it described as "logical fallacies".

The article implies a number of things Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey cannot be true, including the remarks about her being suicidal, by saying: "As an American actress and friend of Hollywood celebrities, I did not have the phone number of a therapist.”

“I don't read the tabloids, but they are so unpleasant I had to leave the country," it continues.

The piece also takes a couple of low-hanging-fruit shots at the Americans.

“The racism in Britain is so bad we’ve come to the U.S,” and “For security reasons, it's better to live in a country where everybody has a gun.”

Composite: Stuff Piers walked off the set of Good Morning Britain after a colleague called out his frequent criticism on the duchess.

Morgan, who has said that he was "ghosted" by Markle, has used his several very public platforms to carry out a sustained campaign against the Duchess of Sussex.

He walked out of his job on the set of Good Morning Britain after calling her "an absolute disgrace”. That on-air performance generated more than 41,000 complaints from viewers.

Morgan's Twitter followers were divided about today's post. Some people added to the list of what they consider to be "logical fallacies" from the interview, while others suggested it might time for Morgan forget about this feud.

After ITV announced on Tuesday, March 9 that the TV personality would not return as co-host of the British chat series, he took to Twitter the following day (in UK time) to double down on his anti-Meghan message.

"On Monday, I said I didn't believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview," he wrote in the new tweet. "I've had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don't. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I'm happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I'm off to spend more time with my opinions."

