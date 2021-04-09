So Khloe Kardashian presents a carefully edited version of herself to the world. Don't we all?

OPINION: This week is far from the first time a photo of Khloe Kardashian has created an internet cacophony.

In the nearly 16 years since she and her family were propelled to global fame by way of a reality series that enticed us to keep up with them, plenty of photos of Khloe have gone viral: photos of her with new hairstyles, new boyfriends. When, following the birth of her daughter and a relationship breakup, Khloe lost about 30kg, photos of her “new body” were everywhere.

This latest photo is different. It’s created a sensation because Khloe didn’t want the public to see it.

Getty Images/Getty Images Like all women, Khloe Kardashian’s public profile is carefully manipulated.

To recap – it’s a brief story – on Tuesday, the Kardashian PR camp went into overdrive trying to expunge the web of a photo of Khloe that had been accidently posted to social media by an assistant and had quickly begun doing the rounds of Twitter, Instagram, and Reddit.

What, you ask, was so wrong with the photo that Khloe insisted on its immediate removal? Was she in blackface? Dressed up as a Nazi? Dangling a baby off a balcony?

She was doing none of those things. She was standing by a pool, in a skimpy if not immodest bikini.

The problem with the photo, the reason it was not authorised for public viewing, is because it is so candid.

Khloe is recognisable in the photo, but she looks strikingly different from the Khloe in the photos she regularly shares with her 136 million Instagram followers (yes, you read that number right).

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Khloe Kardashian as she appears in a photo that was deemed acceptable for Instagram.

The photo is not airbrushed, or photoshopped, or professionally lit. Khloe doesn’t look bad at all, but she certainly doesn’t look the way she wants you to think she does.

Her stomach looks a little soft – far from fat, but not a six-pack. Khloe’s face appears to be free of makeup, and her hair has not been professionally done.

She looks natural, so you can see why she panicked.

Anyone would have.

The fact celebrities carefully curate their public-facing profile is not news. We all knew already the image of beauty Khloe and her ilk present is unattainable by virtue of being false, even if this incident has made it particularly clear.

But it’s not just celebrities. Really, all women do this, all the time. We spend hours upon useful hours of our time on it.

We may not all have millions of Instagram followers, but we’re choosy about the photos we allow to be posted publicly.

We may not have deals with designer labels, but we carefully scrutinise our appearance before we leave the house.

Annie Spratt/Unsplash Most women don’t have millions of Instagram followers, but we carefully curate our public appearance nonetheless.

We may not literally make our money with our looks, like Khloe does, but our worth and our appearance are inextricably linked: studies show the more attractive a woman is, the more she earns, with salaries dropping the more weight a woman gains and the older she gets, irrespective of skills or experience.

And, of course, we live in a society that constantly reinforces how important our looks are, selling us products to “improve” our appearance, or to mask our natural face.

All of this is so obvious it’s almost boring. So Khloe Kardashian is very careful about the way she looks in public. So what? Aren’t we all?

The degrees differ – most of us probably don’t airbrush photos before they go on Instagram, or don false eyelashes as part of our morning routine – but the principle is the same.

Recently, a more minor and local furore surrounded a selfie Seven Sharp host Hilary Barry posted on Instagram taken first thing in the morning. So exceptional was the image that it literally made headlines, causing Barry to ask, dryly, “why a makeup-free selfie is noteworthy”.

The reason is women are not conditioned to believe our natural selves to be worthy. We all curate our public appearance, every day. And we’ve all had the experience of being ashamed of how we look unadorned, even if we haven’t had to wipe a photo from websites around the world.

If this incident reveals Khloe Kardashian’s normality, it’s less because it shows her soft tummy than because it shows she, like all women, is on a constant mission to hide her natural looks.