Youtube sensation Jeffree Star rolls his car on black ice

Jeffree Star, a Youtube senstion with a fleet of hot pink cars, is in hospital after rolling his car on black ice. It is not known if he was in his $300,000 pink Rolls Royce.

Colourful Youtube sensation and social media influencer Jeffree Star turned a lot of heads when he commissioned a US$300,000 hot pink Rolls Royce in February this year.

It may not be looking quite so hot today. Star reports on an Instagram story that he rolled a car three times after skidding on black ice in Wyoming on Friday (US time). But it is unclear whether he was in the Roller at the time.

But the damage to himself sounds worse. Star said, from his hospital bed, that the crash was one of the scariest moments of his life.

Pascale Le Segretaine/Getty Images Jeffree Star was photographed attending Paris Fashion Week in 2017.

“I am so grateful to be here, still. I’m in excruciating pain because part of my back is broken and I have vertebrae fractures on my spine.

“My best friend @daniellucasox [Daniel Lucas] was in the passenger seat. He has internal injuries, and because he has survived colon cancer three times, he’s having complications with his organs and they’re monitoring him 24/7.

“We’ll know more soon. Thank you to every single person checking on us.”

When Star added his new Roller to his already full garage two months ago, he posted on Instagram (13.6 million followers): “My pink fleet just got bigger! Welcome to the Star garage baby...

“I’ve waited 13 months for this car to be built & completed! Rolls Royce honestly delivered me a masterpiece! It was truly worth the wait and I’m shook at how beautiful and insane my #Cullinan turned out! Paint color is called ‘Star Pink’ & was matched from a new lipstick color I created

“Custom baby pink #starheadliner LED’s which RR has never changed the color before! My pink world just got ALOT brighter!! Want a FULL car tour? Link in my bio!

“My doctor said it will take a few months, but I should make a full recovery.”

It is believed both Star and Lucas were released from hospital within a few hours.