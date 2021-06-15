Gone Girl actress Lisa Banes has died after being hospitalised by a hit-and-run

Lisa Banes died on Monday from injuries sustained in a hit and run earlier this month.

The 65-year-old’s representative confirmed to Entertainment Tonight, she died on Monday (local time).

“We are heartsick of Lisa’s tragic and senseless passing,” a supplied statement said.

“She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends ... We were blessed to have had her in our lives."

Banes was hospitalised earlier this month after she was involved in a hit-and-run accident in New York City.

She was believed to be struck by a scooter or motorcycle in Manhattan while crossing the road. She was going to visit her alma mata, Julliard School, at the time. She was rushed to Mount Sinai Morningside hospital with “substantial injuries”, according to her manager David Williams who spoke with media at the time.

According to the New York Post, Banes never recovered from a traumatic brain injury inflicted by the incident.

Tributes had already begun flowing in for Banes. Actor and comedian Seth MacFarlane, who worked with her on the television show The Orville, tweeted: “Her stage presence, magnetism, skill and talent were matched only by her unwavering kindness and graciousness towards all of us. A tremendous loss.”

Singer-songwriter Jill Sobule, a friend of Banes, said she was “just busted” over the news.

“Lisa Banes was magnificent, hilarious, and big-hearted – always helped me through the hard times. She was so beloved by so many.”

Banes’ career spanned a number of well known titles including Cocktail opposite Tom Cruise, A Cure for Wellness, Six Feet Under, Boston Legal, and Nashville.